I Traveled To Nassau To Babymoon Like A Celebrity At The SLS Baha Mar

Pregnancy is often billed to first-time moms as a peaceful, relaxing time filled with gentle baby kicks, cute infant clothing shopping, and restful time at home preparing for their new addition’s arrival. But for the average working woman, it can often be a shock just how stressful the months leading up to baby’s big entry can be.

On top of the average aches and pains of physical expansion that come with pregnancy, the demands of ongoing work, the stresses of rearranging and preparing the home, frequent doctor’s visits, and general parenting prep can put a strain on both mom-to-be and her partner while readying their lives for its most significant change yet.

One way for mom and partner to reset, relax, and revel in one another’s company without the presence of their permanent plus one is with a babymoon. While these often luxe pre-baby getaways are all the rage with celebrities like Keke Palmer and Serena Williams, a romantic and relaxing retreat is also a perfect option for the average parents-to-be looking for a brief reprieve from the pressures of making way for baby.

As an editor with a tightly-packed calendar and a busy daily writing schedule (who also happened to be 7 months pregnant at the time), I was elated to have the opportunity to briefly get away from the daily pressures of pregnancy and try out the luxury babymoon experience firsthand at the SLS Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.

Experts pinpoint the keys to an effective babymoon as relaxation for the mom-to-be and reconnection for the couple. Featuring 299 luxurious rooms, world-class décor, unforgettable dining experiences, a 24-hour casino, and access to a luxe beach club and a family-friendly water park, the SLS Baha Mar offers ample opportunities for both for those visiting for their last jaunt as a couple before becoming a family.

My trip to Nassau kicked off in grand style with Baha Mar’s exclusive gender reveal experience in one of the property’s dancing fountains. My partner and I stood hand-in-hand on a pond bridge just outside the SLS, waiting with bated breath and excitement as pink and blue light flickered through the jetted waters steadily building in height and speed in sync with suspenseful music for nearly two full minutes.

Photo: Joe Chea

After an explosion of pink shot through waters reaching heights well over 30 feet confirmed the soon-to-be arrival of our daughter, we were treated to a luxe dining experience at Cleo Mediterráneo, the SLS’ Mediterranean restaurant offering. We went for the lamb shwarma, crispy Brussels sprouts, and filet mignon kebabs and were blown away by the flavor.

If you’re the risk-taking type and looking for some after-hours entertainment, the casino that adjoins the SLS to the rest of the Baha Mar resorts, The Grand Hilton and Rosewood, will certainly not disappoint your gambling itch. Offering everything from Roulette (my partner and I’s personal favorite), Blackjack, to sports betting and numerous slots, and just about every Vegas staple in between, those with a penchant for trying their luck will have hours of entertainment at their fingertips. And, if you happen to get lucky, there is no shortage of luxury shops, such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgary, Chopard, and more at which to spend your big winnings.

After enjoying a peaceful night of rest in our Superior Suite, our next day at the resort kicked off with some special mama relaxation time, especially for me: a full-body prenatal massage at the Baha Mar ESPA. The modified massage featured a special pillow constructed to accommodate the baby bump while the masseuse provided medium to light pressure for optimal relief of those common aches and muscle tightness that comes with mom’s ever-changing body. It really gave credence to the mantra embedded in the marble floors of the spa’s entryway: “You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens.”

We spent the rest of the day unwinding and building our summer tans on the private beach before capping off the evening with dinner at Carna, a contemporary steakhouse concept helmed by legendary Butcher Dario Cecchini, where we filled ourselves with Australian Wagyu and delectable sides before playing just a few more successful spins at the Roulette table, enjoying a moment at the famed Baha Mar fire fountain, a few live selections at the on-site Jazz Bar, and turning in for the evening.

Photo: Joe Chea

Our third day saw us sunning ourselves at our own private cabana at the Baha Bay Beach Club. Outfitted with its own television, Bluetooth speakers for private music selection, covered layout couches, and a private sun deck. With a fruit plate and a full menu of delicious beach bites and mocktails, we spent the day lounging in the sun, dipping in and out of the Tidal Edge infinity pool, walking over to the water park for a float through the lazy river and splashing around in the wave pool.

Photo: Joe Chea

After a quick dinner offsite at the local Fish Fry and another night spent pushing our luck at the casino, it was time to bid goodbye to the SLS and our final big vacation as two rather than three. However, with our unforgettable experience on the luxe grounds, in the blue waters, and the top-notch service we enjoyed across the facilities, we can’t wait to return to Baha Mar in the near future – with our little one in tow.