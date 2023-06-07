Serena Williams Is Enjoying A Babymoon In Italy

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Babymoons are a luxurious way for moms-to-be to relax before they give birth and everyone is indulging, including celebrities. Serena Williams is one of the latest to take herself and her unborn on a relaxing trip away from home. Williams, 41, recently enjoyed a getaway to Italy with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia.

We’ve been getting all the vacation pictures from her tech bae, who shared a mirror selfie of the two seated at a dinner table via Instagram.

“OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2 📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror,” wrote the proud husband in a caption.

Ohanian, 40, also shared a full-circle moment in a subsequent post where he took his family to a museum he hasn’t visited in two decades.

“She said she wanted to see some art, so…

(Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works… Michaelangelo… Da Vinci… Botticelli… Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night),” his caption read.

The couple, who have been married since November 2017, will be welcoming their second child some time soon. They revealed the pregnancy during this year’s Met Gala in May. A few days before the public announcement, the parents told their daughter Olympia that she’d be a big sister. As you can guess, she was ecstatic about it.

“Oh, my God!” and “I’m so excited!” are a few ways she expressed that excitement in addition to doing gymnastics around the house.

Expanding her family was a reason Williams cited for retiring from tennis in 2022.

Prior to their fun in Italy, the family also stopped in Paris, where they saw the Eiffel Tower, rode some amusement park rides, ate crepes, rode on a boat and, Williams at least, saw Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in the City of Lights.

Could this babymoon be a big tour of Europe? We’ll have to wait and see! Whatever the trip, it’s some well deserved rest for the GOAT.