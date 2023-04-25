Black Woman-Owned Maternal Health Firm Partners With ‘Baby Dove’ To Launch Black Doula Directory

Having a baby can one of the most experiences of a person’s life, but it can also be one of the most expensive and operationally arduous. Because of that, some expectant mothers and parental figures are opting out of the traditional hospital system to have their children and leaning on doulas instead. And one organization is making sure underrepresented communities gain access to doulas that are culturally competent, all with the help of a brand that’s put people first.

Baby Dove has recently announced its partnership with Sista Midwife Productions, a birth advocacy, training and consulting agency, to launch a Black Doula Directory in an effort to be a resource for expectant moms and birthing individuals around the world. More than 1,000 Black doulas are featured on the directory.

“At Baby Dove, we believe Black moms have the right to superior care at every step of their journey, which means making quality care accessible and affordable is a top priority in closing the Black maternal care gap in the U.S.,” said Neha Minj, Brand Director for Baby Dove in a news release. “We are hopeful that the Black Doula Directory, created in partnership with Sista Midwife Productions, will limit barriers to accessing Black doulas who can provide quality care to Black families across the country.”

The directory aims to eradicate the discrimination and maltreatment Black mothers and birthing families experience before, during and after their birthing processes.

“Providing an easier way for Black families to identify and connect with Black doulas who look like them and have similar lived experiences is a critical part of improving Black maternal health outcomes and experiences,” says Founder of Sista Midwife Productions, Nicole Deggins, CNM, MSN, MPH in a news release. “Having access to qualified Black doulas, can allow for Black moms and birthing families to be even more empowered to make decisions about their birthing experience and care.”

Baby Dove also sponsored this year’s Black Maternal Health Week’s (April 11 – 17) virtual conference. The directory can be accessed at BlackDoulaDirectory.com.