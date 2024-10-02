‘I Lost My Identity When Shaquille Got Drafted To The NBA’: Lucille O’Neal Is Much More Than Shaq’s Mom

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Have you ever thought about trying something new? Or expanding yourself beyond what others expect of you? Well, you are not alone. There are moments in life where, after you have lived a certain way for so long, you have the urge to do something more. To be seen as more. Sometimes, that means starting over and making a new identity for yourself. Lucille O’Neal can relate.

The world may or may not know Lucille O’Neal as the mother of NBA Hall of Famer and beloved personality Shaquille O’Neal, along with her three other children. But as she became synonymous with her eldest son’s accomplishments, Lucille was inspired to show people that there was more to her than that.

This was the catalyst for her 2010 memoir, Walk Like You Have Somewhere To Go, which highlighted personal battles, triumphs, and the realities of motherhood. O’Neal has just updated her book, which is now titled While I Have Your Attention.

Nelson Books

“We’ve been in the spotlight ever since 1992, and everything that has been shared has not been true. So when the opportunity came for me and for our family to tell our truth, this was one way to do it,” she says.

A part of her truth is being honest about her own journey and how her faith has brought her through many ups and downs.

“I lost my identity when Shaquille got drafted to the NBA. People didn’t know who I was or only referred to me as being Shaq’s mom. I’m more than Shaq’s mom; I have other children, too. So, this book is more than a memoir; it became my testimony,” she says. “I went through some things and wanted people to know that God always has a plan for us. I now have a platform where I can speak on things, and I’m so happy I’m able to share. I can encourage people and motivate them. I don’t try to be perfect. But I do know that what God did for me, He can do for you too.”

While I Have Your Attention shares her remarkable life journey. The author and motivational speaker reveals all of herself in the most authentic way. That includes her experience entering into motherhood as a teenager, dealing with drug addiction within her family, and grappling with the pain of a divorce. It also involves pursuing her passions later in life.

“Being a mother of children who play basketball or get into the world of entertainment causes you to reflect a lot. Who am I without all of this attention that’s being brought on to the family? So, I just re-examined myself,” she shares. “Outside of all of these things happening around me, I began to take a look at Lucille. You can lose yourself in the process, and if you don’t find yourself, then you don’t know who you are anymore.”

She adds, “So I began to encourage myself, pray, and remember the lessons that my mom taught me. She always told me to look up and be proud of who I was. Now I tell my children to keep it real, stay true to who you are, and strive to work for something greater.”

Photo courtesy of Lucille O’Neal

And work she did. After successfully rearing four children, including a superstar, she completed higher education, started doing public speaking, and dove headfirst into philanthropy. She finally had the chance to form her own identity, her way.

“Parenting is not easy because, first of all, you don’t know what you’re doing. I was a mother at 17 and didn’t have a clue. If it weren’t for my grandmother and mother, I probably wouldn’t have learned many of the basic things about being a mother,” she says. “I think being a mother is a special gift. You have to do everything you can to nurture your child and the gift inside them, too. So sometimes, that requires putting ourselves on the back burner. I was out of high school when Shaquille was born, but I always wanted to go to college. It took me 30 years to get there. I tell everybody he blessed me because he paid for my college education.”

The author is encouraging other parents through While I Have Your Attention and by sharing her overall journey. While they nurture the dreams of their children, they shouldn’t forget about their own.

“I tell the mothers and the fathers and all of the women who want to make a change, don’t ever let your dreams die,” Lucille says. “If you hold on to your dream, it will eventually come true. Then you find out that that one dream turns into another dream, and that dream turns into another dream.”

While I Have Your Attention is available wherever books are sold.