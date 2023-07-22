Sweet Moments From Serena Williams’ Second Pregnancy 

Serena Williams is an inspiration to women around the world who feel like they can’t have it all. The multi-award winning tennis legend has managed to have an uber successful career, find a supportive husband, and is now on her way to having a home full of kids too.

Many of us know Williams is currently baking baby number two after she made a surprise announcement at the Met Gala this year alongside her entrepreneur hubby Alexis Ohanian. Williams previously gave birth to Olympia Ohanian on September 1, 2017. Williams was two months pregnant with her mini-me when she won the Australian Open in 2017.

The second time around, the 41-year is carrying her pregnancy well, out in the open, and is keeping us entertained as she’s off the court and in full mommy mode. The 23-time women’s singles Grand Slam title holder announced she would be stepping back from tennis to focus on expanding her family in September 2022. Her final match was at the U.S. Open in New York City and she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. In her announcement, found in an essay she wrote for Vogue in their September 2022 issue, she said “if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.”

While the mom may not be competing in competitions, she is pouring into her entrepreneur baby, Serena Ventures, a venture capital fund founded in 2017, and doing plenty of traveling.

We’ve been blessed to get lots of footage of this pregnancy with her firstborn Olympia often making an appearance in pictures and filming YouTube videos for her famous mom. Here are some of the most special moments the GOAT and soon-to-be mommy of two has shared with us.

The Bump Makes a Grand Entrance at the Met Gala

During the 2023 Met Gala in May, Williams showed up with her hubby and her growing bump. This was their official announcement that baby number two was on the way.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The Parents Surprise Olympia With News That She’ll Be a Big Sis

The couple announced the new baby to their first child Olympia and documented the moment in a YouTube video on the star’s channel. It’s safe to say Olympia is beyond excited about becoming a big sister.

The Family of Three Take a Babymoon Before Becoming a Family of Four

Babymoons are becoming increasingly popular and Williams recently took one. Her, hubby and Olympia took a trip down to Italy where they spent quality time together as a family.

Serena and Olympia Focus During a Cooking Class

In past interviews, Serena has mentioned how much Olympia enjoys baking. The duo spent quality time at a cooking class and they brought matching game faces with them.

Williams posted this image alongside the caption, “Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus”

Serena Shares Her Belly Routine and Olympia Makes an Appearance

Most women would love a stretch-mark free pregnancy and Williams is no different. She shared a YouTube video where she explains her belly routine, which includes rubbing products like cocoa butter, raw shea butter, pure Vitamin E oil, and bio oil on her bump.

The Pregnant Mom Keeps Active, Dancing Her Way to the Finish Line

Pregnancy isn’t always easy but having fun can make the process more enjoyable. The tennis legend has been keeping active and sharing joyful moments of herself two-stepping on social media.