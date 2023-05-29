‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Serena Williams’ Daughter Had The Best Reaction To Finding Out Her Mom Is Pregnant

Serena Williams, 41, stole the spotlight at the Met Gala when she revealed her baking bump. The tennis guru recently shared a video showing her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s reaction to the news that she has a sibling on the way. In the video, which was originally shared on the athlete’s YouTube channel, Williams began by sharing that her daughter, 5, didn’t know she was pregnant yet.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and then she got really like, stressed out,” Williams said in the beginning of the video whale talking to the camera solo. “She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat.’ I tried not to take it personal ’cause I’m like, super into fitness, but I’m like, ‘Um, am I?’”

The video then transitioned to Williams, her husband Alexis, and daughter sitting on the couch talking.

“Remember how you’ve been planning for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I’m not getting fat. But, I have a baby in my belly,” Williams told Olympia.

“Are you kidding me?” the five-year-old responded ecstatically. “No,” her father replied. “You’re gonna be a big sister.”

“Oh, my God! I’m so excited!” she said before running around the house screaming and jumping on the sofa.

Later, Ohanian gives her one caveat.

“But listen, you still gotta help us keep it a secret for one more day.” They shared the news with the little one a day before the Met Gala reveal.

The iconic athlete expressed her desire to have another child last year. In fact, it as one of the reasons she decided to retire from tennis. In Vogue’s September 2022 issue, she mentioned wanting to expand her family of three.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child,” she said at the time. “We recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family.”

However, she did mention that she didn’t want to be pregnant while playing tennis: “I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion certainly followed through with this as she retired from tennis after participating in the U.S. Open in September.

Williams and Ohanian became parents for the first time to Olympia in September 2017.