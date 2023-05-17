Serena Williams ‘In The Arena’ Docuseries Set To Debut On ESPN

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Today, an announcement at the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation confirmed that the life and legacy of Serena Williams will be featured in an upcoming docuseries for ESPN.

In the Arena: Serena Williams will provide “the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life,” said the official release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will document the tennis champion’s career, as well as her impact on popular cultures amidst personal obstacles.

Gotham Chopra, who produced projects such as Kobe Bryant’s Muse and 30 for 30’s The Little Master will direct the series. The show will be co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, alongside Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.

Although a premiere date and episode list for In the Arena: Serena Williams has yet to be released, it will follow last year’s Emmy-winning series on Brady. With this upcoming show, ESPN hopes to expound on the success of its previous sports documentary, The Last Dance.