24 Photos Of Kobe Bryant, The Father And Family Man

Kobe Bryant was a man of many talents. Not only was he an incredible athlete with a top-notch sense of discipline, but he was also an exceptional leader, mentor, creative and businessman. Today, we remember the late, great NBA legend for what he loved doing most – being a devoted father and husband.

Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant met in 1999 on the set of a music video. They exchanged numbers and soon had their first date at Disneyland. Six months later, they became engaged and in 2001, they wed in a Catholic Church ceremony. Over the years, they went on to have four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

On January 26, 2020 Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In honor of his birthday today (Aug. 23), Vanessa shared a tribute to her late husband, which served as a reminder of just how special he was to the ones who knew him best.

“Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes,” she writes. “In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.”

In honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday, we’ve rounded up 24 of his most precious family photos.