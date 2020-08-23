24 Photos Of Kobe Bryant, The Father And Family Man

Kobe Bryant was a man of many talents. Not only was he an incredible athlete with a top-notch sense of discipline, but he was also an exceptional leader, mentor, creative and businessman. Today, we remember the late, great NBA legend for what he loved doing most – being a devoted father and husband.
Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant met in 1999 on the set of a music video. They exchanged numbers and soon had their first date at Disneyland. Six months later, they became engaged and in 2001, they wed in a Catholic Church ceremony. Over the years, they went on to have four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.
On January 26, 2020 Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In honor of his birthday today (Aug. 23), Vanessa shared a tribute to her late husband, which served as a reminder of just how special he was to the ones who knew him best.
“Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes,” she writes. “In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.”
In honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday, we’ve rounded up 24 of his most precious family photos.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 19: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits with his daughter, Natalia, before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he recovers from an ankle injury at Staples Center January 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 15: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks out of the arena with daughter Gianna following his team's victory over the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2008 NBA Finals at Staples Center June 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA - MARCH 29: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter Gianna Bryant during a photo session on March 29, 2008 at his home in Newport Beach, California.
BEIJING - AUGUST 23: Kobe Bryant #10 of the U.S. Men's Senior National Team celebrates his birthday with his daughters Nyla and Natalia during practice at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics on August 23, 2008 at the University of Beijing gymnasium in Beijing, China.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA - MARCH 29: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter Natalia Bryant during a photo session on March 29, 2008 at his home in Newport Beach, California.
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during the post game news conference with daughters Natalia and Gianna Bryant as he celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 83-79 in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 22: In this handout image provided by Disney, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant (R), wife Vanessa Bryant (L) and daughters Natalia (2nd from R) and Gianna (3rd from R) celebrate the Lakers' NBA championship with Goofy at Disneyland on June 22, 2010 in Anaheim, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 10: NBA Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant stands on the sideline with his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant on his shoulders prior to the start of the game against the United States and China during an international firendly match at Qualcomm Stadium on April 10, 2014 in San Diego, California.
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.
WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant, daughter's Gianna Maria Onore Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant arrive at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Award 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California.
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Bianka Bella Bryant attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
IRVINE, CA - JULY 26: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California.
Kobe Bryant with his two youngest daughters Bianka And Capri.
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant
Kobe Bryant and Bianka Bryant
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant attends a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks with his daughters on June 18, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.