Rihanna Clears Up The Reason She Missed The 2024 Met Gala

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Met Gala was Monday (May 6), and the stars came out to give their best attempt at embodying the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme with a “Garden of Time” dress code at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

One celebrity most people are looking for and look forward to seeing every year is superstar Rihanna since she usually makes a grand appearance in terms of both looks and presence. And over the last two years, she and partner A$AP Rocky have been a fashion hit as a couple on the carpet. Unfortunately, the fashion icon wasn’t able to show up as planned due to a stomach bug.

Former EIC of RihannaOverdose, Shekyra Jones, directly messaged Rihanna on Instagram to confirm that she wouldn’t be attending the event and to check on the star after reports surfaced that she had the flu. A screenshot of the DM conversation was shared online.

“Sis? Are you alright?? Have you really come down with the flu?? If so I hope you feel better! I was sick for 3 weeks last month. Summer colds are THE. WORSE. Hope the kiddos don’t get sick! Love u,” Jones wrote.

Rihanna responded, “Bi—! It’s a stomach flu, you already know the disaster this is, luckily won’t be for too long. Maybe something I ate or someone I was in contact with in Miami. Thanks for checking on me.”

The Fenty brand mogul was in Miami with A$AP Rocky for his Miami Puma pop-up event that took place right before Monday night’s event.

Although we never got to see a look from Ri Ri this year, she did offer a hint at what her look would have been during a recent interview with Extra.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple,” she said last month. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do.” She continued and joked, “I’m showing up for dinner. Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

The artist, who is known for her edgy looks, also told Extra that her style has changed significantly since becoming a mother.

“When you become a mom, your style goes from bleh to let’s see what fits,” she said, honestly. “And then you wanna be comfortable because you’re moving around so much and then it’s whatever fits. Right now my clothes are either too big or too small most of the time.”

The star has two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, who she shares with A$AP Rocky.