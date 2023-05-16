Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrated Their Baby’s First Birthday With Adorable Family Pictures

A$AP Rocky

Where does the time go? It seemed like yesterday; we were all waiting for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s child to arrive with bated breath; now he’s one-year-old.

On Mother’s Day, A$AP Rocky shared sweet pictures of his infant son with Rihanna on Instagram to celebrate his first birthday, a special milestone for the couple and family of three. The carousel post’s first picture shows the family chilling out on a beach with a blanket, and it seems as if they are having a picnic while Rihanna leans in and kisses the rapper’s cheek. The next picture shows the rapper and his son smiling together while RZA dons chic Dior frames as Rihanna lovingly glances at her son. The third picture shows the family’s more playful side, as Rihanna is holding her son while Rocky is leaning in to squeeze in the picture with a huge and bright smile. The doting father also didn’t miss the opportunity to share cute pictures of him and his son, showing their close bond, and a video holding up the baby.

Rocky also confirmed his baby boy’s first name in the Instagram post, which pays homage to the Wu-Tang Clan’s creator and leader, RZA. Recently, the Daily Mail shared a copy of the infant’s birth certificate, revealing the baby’s middle name to be the same as Rocky’s, Athelaston. The couple’s child’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️,” reads the caption.

While the superstar pair celebrates their first child’s birthday, they are also preparing for their second addition to the family to arrive as Rihanna is pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child, a reveal she made during her historic Super Bowl halftime performance in February. During the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference, the noted singer says, “When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure?’ Like, I’m three months postpartum, like, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this,” she shares.

Rihanna continues, “But when you become a mom, something happens where you feel like you could take on the world; you can do anything.”

We look forward to watching their family continue to celebrate important milestones.