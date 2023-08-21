Bad Girl And Boy Mom: Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Child

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Baby Mayers number two is here. At least, that’s the story that’s going around.

TMZ reports that sources say Rihanna welcomed a second baby boy with A$AP Rocky under everyone’s nose on Aug. 3 in LA. He joins big brother RZA, both in being the child of two of the biggest stars, but also in reportedly having a name that starts with the letter “R.”

One of the last times Rihanna was publicly photographed out and about was in late July. She first announced that she was pregnant for the second time when she took the stage to perform for the Halftime Show on the NFL’s biggest night back on Feb. 12. She started her performance rubbing her belly, which at that point, was a pretty good size.

Her first child was born on May 13, 2022, and when his first birthday came around, her son’s name was leaked as RZA Athelston Mayers, an ode to RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan.

If the reports are correct, Rihanna is officially a boy mom. But that doesn’t mean she’s done expanding her family. She told British Vogue in 2020 that within 10 years, she would have a few kids.

“I know I will want to live differently,” she told the magazine. “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.”

Of course, talking about how many kids you want and how many you end up desiring after experiencing childbirth is a whole other story. She realized that when she talked to British Vogue again earlier this year after covering their March 2023 issue with RZA and Rocky.

“You really gotta be careful with your mouth,” she said jokingly. “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.” She added, “I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

We’ll have to see what the future holds for the billionaire mommy. In the meantime, congratulations to her on another beautiful baby. Do we smell another family photo shoot on the cover of a magazine? We sure hope so!