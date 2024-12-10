Raven-Symoné Was Pressured Into Getting Her First Breast Reductions And Liposuction At 15

Getty

Actress and podcast host Raven-Symoné recently told fans that she had her first breast reduction at the age of 15. During the Dec. 5 episode of her Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, Symoné explored what it was like having to fit into the industry’s beauty standard as a child actor.

The former Disney star had her first two breast reductions at the age of 15 due to pressure from the adults around her.

“I went from a triple D all the way down to a B. Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show,” she explained. The TV personality also added that her late father, Christopher B. Pearman “suggested strongly” that she get the breast reduction. Fans learned that he passed away in October after the former The View host shared a social media post dedicated to him.

The 38-year-old opted to get lipo alongside her breast reductions at the time in hopes that it would stop the criticism she was receiving about her weight.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ And so, I got a twofer,’” she said.

Symoné recalled that the surgery didn’t go smoothly as she suffered a seizure when she woke up because of the anesthesia. The That’s So Raven star also shared that she said she still has scars on her breasts from the procedure decades later.

“I have scars. I still have scar tissue to this day,” she shared. “And I gained weight after and had to, like, go back for a quick little, like, [get] a little bit more out ‘cause [my breasts] were still too big for others’ feelings.”

That said, the actress appreciated how things have shifted regarding body positivity.

“There’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that I didn’t get as a young girl,” she said.