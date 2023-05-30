Raven-Symoné On Relationship NDAs: ‘It’s Very Impersonal, But Someone In Our Position Needs To Do That.’

Getty

Privacy is key. Well, at least Raven-Symoné believes that to be true. During a recent Howie Mandel Does Stuff YouTube show interview, Raven, now married to Miranda Maday, was asked several questions about her previous relationships. The former child star and Disney Channel actress has notoriously kept a low profile regarding her love life; over the years, she and her wife, Maday, seem to be a very private couple. It turns out there’s a reason for the elusiveness. According to the seasoned actress, she’s required everyone she’s dated to sign a non-disclosure agreement. “All of my relationships, especially when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she stated.

However, it took a while for the actress to feel confident enough to ask potential romantic partners to sign the legal document, as she felt the act was impersonal but ultimately decided to present an NDA to protect herself. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s just very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that,” she revealed.

When asked when to share the document with her partners, she responded, “Before the naughty times come.”

Happily married since 2020 to Maday, she shared in a 2022 interview with THEM that her queerness was always there while filming her hit Disney series, “That’s So Raven.” The actress shared that while the pandemic bonded them together, they also have a lot of commonalities. “We had a lot in common. Even though she was never in the industry in front of the camera, she’s been in the industry behind the scenes her whole entire life as well, since she was like 3. She was always involved in Hollywood.”

Raven-Symoné continued, “My sexuality marinated in itself and started to change a little bit more, and she was there,” she said. “It feels so good to be able to know you have someone there for you but you can still go out into the world (and be independent, too).”