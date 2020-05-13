Raven-Symoné is child-star-turned-girl-boss goals. She’s one of few actors who’ve successfully navigated growing up in the business—having begun her acting career before her second birthday—and is still relevant and running things today.

The star and executive producer of Raven’s Home (the spin-off to her Disney hit That’s So Raven) may need to offer a few lessons on how to keep climbing and securing unexpected TV bags (Remember when she co-hosted The View?).

During a recent Instagram Live interview with internet personality and social media influencer Jerome Trammel, Raven let fans that life is good. So good that Raven hasn’t spent her coins from her days as the witty and lovable Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, a character she played at age 3 from 1989 to 1992.

And the Black-ish recurring star (she plays the sister of Dre, portrayed by Anthony Anderson) wasn’t talking about royalties from streaming, reruns or syndication from the eight-season sit-com that was the No. 1 show on NBC for five seasons. She meant as in never, ever.

“Is it true you haven’t touched your Cosby money or you mean residuals as of lately?” Trammel asked the star.

“I haven’t touched my Cosby money,” Raven admitted with her face and blonde- and blue-box braids were partially hidden behind a red hoodie and glasses.

Since her run on The Cosby Show ended 28 years ago, the actress joined the cast of another successful show, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper from 1993 to 1997. Her other credits include (but aren’t limited to) Dr. Doolittle. The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement, Empire and The Bold Type.

Now that’s so Raven.