The Game’s Daughter, Cali Dream, Hit The Runway In Sergio Hudson

If you’re a reality TV aficionado, you might remember that rapper The Game had a VH1 show with former fiancee Tiffney Cambridge, whom he shares two children with, called Marrying the Game. Though the couple didn’t make it, their kids are thriving, including daughter Cali Dream Taylor. The stunning 13-year-old recently hit the runway at the Ladylike Foundation Women of Excellence luncheon in a Sergio Hudson dress.

Taylor wore a lime green strapless midi dress on the runway paired with gold block-heeled sandals. The teenager’s hair was in a half-up, half-down style with gold highlights that complemented her skin. She infused her confidence and personality into her walk and while striking a pose at the end of the runway.

The Game was a proud father after watching his baby girl do her thing and shared a message on Instagram.

“Black Dad joy,” he wrote. “I’ve been the father of the most beautiful little girl for 13 years & she has been amazing in all areas deemed daughter. Watching her grow day by day from not knowing how to say anything other than ‘eat eat’ to her saying ‘Dad, can I get Gel-X nails this time & a lil cash app friendly deposit’ has just filled my cup of happiness to the rim.”

The rapper and his youngest child have always had a tight-knit relationship, and it also helps that they look so much alike.

“Getting sad when the ‘Daddy’ turned into just ‘Dad’… to today, being able to post her proudly for killing yet another fashion show this weekend.. making me again the happiest father on earth. These words are never enough to describe the true gratification I feel whenever you accomplish anything no matter big or small,” his caption continued.

This isn’t Taylor’s first time hitting the runway—she’s been modeling since she was small. The rapper shared some images from her younger modeling days in the heartfelt post.

“My little straight A, super model, eye rolling, attitude on Wednesdays, light door slamming, funny, loving gift from God is headed to Highschool this fall… and although I prayed you’d stay small forever.. I’m truly in love with the young woman you are becoming right in front of my eyes… My eyes water every time I think of how much you mean to me…. I love you California, and again… I am so proud of you.”

As mentioned, the rapper, 44, had Taylor with Cambridge and they have another child together named King Justice. Their son has also dabbled in modeling over the years, working the runway for Nike’s Air Jordan brand, so it clearly runs in the family. Additionally, he’s a father to son Harlem Caron, 19, with his ex Aleska Jordan.