A Who’s Who Of Celeb Kids Hit The Red Carpet To Launch Janie And Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row’s New Collection

Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
By Victoria Uwumarogie

Children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack teamed up with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HRF) to announce the launch of a new collection catered to the tween set. This is the second iteration of the partnership between the brand and the agency (known for pairing brands with designers of color), and incorporated the expertise of actual pre-teens. To celebrate the latest rollout of one-of-a-kind pieces, a star-studded event was thrown on Oct. 16 in West Hollywood at Gracias Madre.

The event brought out a number of celebrity offspring and young stars, including Zaya Wade, daughter of Dwyane Wade, Cali Taylor, daughter of rapper The Game, and Shai Moss, daughter of Bow Wow. Also present were actresses Danielle Jalade of Black Widow, Journey Christine from Netflix’s hit The Upshaws, Daniele Lawson and Kayla Crawford of the upcoming biopic King Richard, Mychal-Bella Bowman of Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad, designer Kheris Rogers, influencer and artist Grey Skye Evans. DJ Sophia was spinning the tunes for guests, many of which were tweens accompanied by their parents, wearing the results of the collaboration. Designers Kimberly Goldson and Richfresh were also present, and were responsible for each colorful, bold piece in the line (and they were responsible for the first line’s designs as well).

“This collection is unlike anything that I’ve done before as the elevated streetwear vibe with relaxed silhouettes, cooler color palettes and fresh prints was inspired by an in-house focus group – my 11-year-old niece and her friends,” Goldson said in a statement. “To collaborate with such a synergistic brand like Janie and Jack for the second time is such an honor and although it was a challenge, I really got to create the ultimate hybrid collection that lives between the sweet children’s collection we did last year and my main KG line from my personal brand. I’m truly proud of what we were able to come up with.”

The full collection ranges from $10 to $99. You can check it out and make a purchase over at the Janie and Jack website. As for a look at all the fun had at the event, check out a recap in images below.

01
Shai Moss Attends the Event in a Look From the Latest Collection
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
02
Shai Moss and Zaya Wade Pose Together
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
03
Shai Moss and Mom Joie Chavis Hand in Hand at the Event
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
04
Cali Taylor Is All Smiles on the Carpet
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
05
Cali Taylor Is Seeing Green!
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
06
Zaya Wade Hits the Red Carpet in One of the New Janie and Jack x HFR Looks
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
07
Journey Christine Strikes a Pose on the Carpet
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
08
Layla Crawford is a (Young) Lady in Red at the Event
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
09
Actress Danielle Lawson Is Pretty in Pink (or Purple?)
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
10
Actress Mychal Bella Bowman Is Big Smiles and Big Hair on the Red Carpet
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
11
Designer Kheris Rogers, Who Hosted Red Carpet Interviews, Smiles for the Camera
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
12
Artist Grey Skye Evans Strikes a Cool Pose
Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock
13
Shai Moss Hosts a Convo With Designers Kimberly Goldson, Richfresh
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
14
Shai Moss in the Zone During Her Panel Chat
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
15
Models Pose While Wearing Janie and Jack x HFR
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
16
Fall Must-Have Pieces From the Janie and Jack x HFR Collection
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
17
The Atmosphere at the Event
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
18
Zaya Wade Chats With Janie and Jack SVP, Shelly Walsh
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
19
‘King Richard’ Stars Layla Crawford and Daniele Lawson Personalize Pieces at the Event
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
20
Guest Cali Taylor With Her Mom Tiffney Cambridge
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
21
Layla Crawford Takes in the Happenings at the Star-Studded Event
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
22
DJ Sophia on the Ones and Twos
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock
23
Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder Brandice Daniel Speaks to Guests
RobLatour/HFR/Shutterstock

