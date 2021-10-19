A Who’s Who Of Celeb Kids Hit The Red Carpet To Launch Janie And Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row’s New Collection

Earl Gibbson/HFR/Shutterstock

Children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack teamed up with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HRF) to announce the launch of a new collection catered to the tween set. This is the second iteration of the partnership between the brand and the agency (known for pairing brands with designers of color), and incorporated the expertise of actual pre-teens. To celebrate the latest rollout of one-of-a-kind pieces, a star-studded event was thrown on Oct. 16 in West Hollywood at Gracias Madre.

The event brought out a number of celebrity offspring and young stars, including Zaya Wade, daughter of Dwyane Wade, Cali Taylor, daughter of rapper The Game, and Shai Moss, daughter of Bow Wow. Also present were actresses Danielle Jalade of Black Widow, Journey Christine from Netflix’s hit The Upshaws, Daniele Lawson and Kayla Crawford of the upcoming biopic King Richard, Mychal-Bella Bowman of Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad, designer Kheris Rogers, influencer and artist Grey Skye Evans. DJ Sophia was spinning the tunes for guests, many of which were tweens accompanied by their parents, wearing the results of the collaboration. Designers Kimberly Goldson and Richfresh were also present, and were responsible for each colorful, bold piece in the line (and they were responsible for the first line’s designs as well).

“This collection is unlike anything that I’ve done before as the elevated streetwear vibe with relaxed silhouettes, cooler color palettes and fresh prints was inspired by an in-house focus group – my 11-year-old niece and her friends,” Goldson said in a statement. “To collaborate with such a synergistic brand like Janie and Jack for the second time is such an honor and although it was a challenge, I really got to create the ultimate hybrid collection that lives between the sweet children’s collection we did last year and my main KG line from my personal brand. I’m truly proud of what we were able to come up with.”

The full collection ranges from $10 to $99. You can check it out and make a purchase over at the Janie and Jack website. As for a look at all the fun had at the event, check out a recap in images below.