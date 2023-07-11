The Combs Twins, 16, Rip The Runway At Miami Swim Week

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Kim Porter must be smiling down from heaven right now because her girls, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, definitely took after her. The twins, 16, have followed in Porter’s footsteps and are ripping runways around the world. Most recently, they modeled at the Liberty & Justice runway show during Miami Swim Week. The event was held by former Miss Africa 2004, Georgie Badiel-Liberty.

The growing beauties wore thigh-length braids, matching neon pink bikinis, and fierce looks at the show. Their brother Quincy was present to cheer them on.

Jessie and D’Lila’s resume as models is slowly growing. Previous efforts include walking at Kids Fashion Week and shows for the #LadyLike Foundation. Their first major appearance for a couture event was at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy in 2021, alongside their sister Chance Combs.

The girls were ecstatic about the opportunity and raved about it on their joint Instagram account at the time.

“OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show. Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy,” they wrote. “And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU we hope to be back soon.”

In a second post, they thanked makeup artist Pat McGrath and hairstylist Guido Palau. They also noted, “We loved our outfits!”

When these teens aren’t modeling, they keep busy with other activities like cheerleading. Last year, the girls showed off their cheerleading skills and their dad was there to cheer them on as usual.

The girls have a striking resemblance to their mother, who was also a model. Porter covered magazines like our very own ESSENCE, Jet, and Runway and walked in multiple fashion shows. She unexpectedly died of pneumonia in 2018, leaving behind the twins and her sons, Christian, whom she shared with Diddy, and eldest son, Quincy, whom she shared with singer Al B Sure, who Diddy adopted as his own.

Inspired by their mother, the twins have dreamt of following in her footsteps for some time and they’re making great strides so far.

“It was very inspiring, watching her try on the clothes and take pictures,” D’Lila shared in an interview with V Magazine in May. “We always would watch her and know that that’s what we wanted to do.”