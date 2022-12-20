Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party

The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.

The party featured performances from Diddy himself and artist Coi Leray.

Diddy, 53, surprised the twins with brand new black and white range rovers. The girls were captured jumping up and down, smiling and hugging their dad when they saw the brand-new cars. They expressed their gratitude in a post online.

“We had so much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you ❤️🥳 #outfit2.”

Aside from gifting his girls with luxe cars, Diddy also shared a sweet birthday message alongside a slideshow of pictures to his Instagram feed.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’Lila!!! “ he wrote. “I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming. I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!! @The_Combs_Twins”

Diddy had Jessie James and D’Lila Star with the late Kim Porter, who he dated from 1994 to 2007. She died in 2018 from Lobar pneumonia, an infection that fills your air sacs with pus and other liquids. Her birthday was December 15th, and to mark the day, Jessie and D’lila dedicated a post to her. It was a video of multiple special moments of the late model–some were solo images of her and others with her and her children.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY TO THE BEST MOM IN THE WORLD💗🎉. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH. WE THINK ABOUT YOU EVERYDAY. MISS YOU🕊️❤️ #ladykp,” they wrote in a caption.

Kim also had another child, Quincy Brown, 31, with singer Al B. Sure. However, when things got serious between her and Diddy, he adopted Quincy. In addition, Kim and Diddy had King Combs, 24, before giving birth to the twins.