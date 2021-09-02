‘Baby I See You!’ Diddy Felt Kim Porter’s Presence In Venice As Their Twins Made Couture Runway Debut

Our invite got lost in the mail, but a who’s who of stars were invited to Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda couture fashion show in Venice on August 29. One of the big names in the audience included Diddy, who sometimes goes as LOVE but is for sure Sean Combs. He was present to watch his daughters, twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 14, and Chance, 15, as they were cast as models to showcase the latest designs in the show.
Clearly they left no crumbs. That’s probably because this isn’t the first time all three of the girls have walked in a fashion show. In 2013, they walked for the Swarovski and Ooh! La, La! children’s fashion show. Diddy was present then with his mother, Janice, and the twins’ late mother, Kim Porter.
Porter was present in spirit in Venice. While speaking on the importance of living life to the fullest during a solo moment, Diddy shouted out Kim as the clouds opened behind him and the sun started to shine through.
“Life is short. Tomorrow is not promised. Live every day to the fullest,” he said while speaking to the camera. “Be your best, be your greatest, be your happiest. Don’t sweat the bulls–t. These are things I say to myself. I’m not preaching. I’m not a preacher.”
The mogul halted in the middle of his comments as the he noticed the sky changing.
“Baby I see you! Look at you shining up there!”
He tagged the InstaStory, “I see you @ladykp 🖤”
Porter was a model and her four children, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila have all had the opportunity to model, too. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 47 from pneumonia.
As the twins followed in their mother’s footsteps, they made it clear that getting to hit the runway was their own dream too, and they were grateful to see it come to fruition.
“OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show,” they said on their joint Instagram page. “Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU ❤️❤️ we hope to be back soon.”
We think they’ll be top models soon enough. But where did the time go? It feels like just yesterday they were still babies. See photos of the not-so-little girls from over the years.