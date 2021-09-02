‘Baby I See You!’ Diddy Felt Kim Porter’s Presence In Venice As Their Twins Made Couture Runway Debut

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Our invite got lost in the mail, but a who’s who of stars were invited to Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda couture fashion show in Venice on August 29. One of the big names in the audience included Diddy, who sometimes goes as LOVE but is for sure Sean Combs. He was present to watch his daughters, twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 14, and Chance, 15, as they were cast as models to showcase the latest designs in the show.

Clearly they left no crumbs. That’s probably because this isn’t the first time all three of the girls have walked in a fashion show. In 2013, they walked for the Swarovski and Ooh! La, La! children’s fashion show. Diddy was present then with his mother, Janice, and the twins’ late mother, Kim Porter.

Porter was present in spirit in Venice. While speaking on the importance of living life to the fullest during a solo moment, Diddy shouted out Kim as the clouds opened behind him and the sun started to shine through.

“Life is short. Tomorrow is not promised. Live every day to the fullest,” he said while speaking to the camera. “Be your best, be your greatest, be your happiest. Don’t sweat the bulls–t. These are things I say to myself. I’m not preaching. I’m not a preacher.”

The mogul halted in the middle of his comments as the he noticed the sky changing.

“Baby I see you! Look at you shining up there!”

He tagged the InstaStory, “I see you @ladykp 🖤”

Porter was a model and her four children, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila have all had the opportunity to model, too. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 47 from pneumonia.

As the twins followed in their mother’s footsteps, they made it clear that getting to hit the runway was their own dream too, and they were grateful to see it come to fruition.

“OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show,” they said on their joint Instagram page. “Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU ❤️❤️ we hope to be back soon.”

We think they’ll be top models soon enough. But where did the time go? It feels like just yesterday they were still babies. See photos of the not-so-little girls from over the years.

01 An invite to one of Diddy’s classic white parties in the Hamptons was a big deal back in the day. The twins were extra special guests at the event in 2007. Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP 02 The girls showed up in adorable fashion for MTV’s “Making the Band 4” Season Finale in 2008. Brian Ach/WireImage 03 When Diddy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 2008, the twins were there, front and center with dad. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images 04 The twins walked for the first time at the Ooh! La La! preview during the Swarovski at petiteParade NY Kids Fashion Week event in New York City in 2013. John Parra/Getty Images for petiteParade 05 One of their last public events with their mom, the twins and Kim attended the Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon in Beverly Hills in 2018. They walked the runway during that event. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images 06 The girls, with sister Chance, hit the runway for the LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon in Beverly Hills in 2019. Presley Ann/Getty Images for The LadyLike Foundation 07 The girls hit up “The Secret Life of Pets 2” premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 08 With Chance in tow, the twins were present at the premiere of “Little” in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images 09 Stunning in pink, the girls posed with their sister Chance and dad at a pre-Grammy gala event honoring him in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 10 The twins with their sister Chance at the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere in July. Arturo Holmes/WireImage 11 The twins were on the scene for Jessika The Prankster’s Official “In My Feelings” journal launch in Atlanta in July. Paras Griffin/Getty Images