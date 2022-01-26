The Combs Twins Show Off Their Cheerleading Chops In Front Of Their Famous Father

Instagram/Charlie Kane Photography

The Combs twins D’Lila and Jessie had their 15th birthday late last year and we’re all wondering where the time went.

We’ve gone from looking at doll-like pictures of the young girls to seeing them as high-flying teens in their cheerleading uniforms. The twins recently shared fun photos of themselves in action, as they’re cheerleaders for their high school. They attend Sierra Canyon School, an elite private college preparatory school located in Chatsworth, Calif. Some of our other favorite celebrity kids like LeBron James Jr. (aka, Bronny) and younger brother Bryce attend this school. Former students include the likes of Willow Smith and Cedric the Entertainer’s daughter, Lucky Rose Kyles. In the photos, the girls are seen on the floor with pom-poms and being held up by teammates, as well as delivering their signature peace sign for the cameras. Their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as Sarah Chapman (mother of their sister, Chance) were present for their routine.

Aside from cheering their school basketball team on, the Combs twins have also done some modeling. In August 2021, they slayed the runway for Dolce and Gabbana’s fashion show in Venice, Italy with their sister Chance. It was a bittersweet moment for the family, because Porter, who was also a professional model, couldn’t witness the monumental occasion of her daughters walking in her footsteps. Nonetheless, It was a proud moment for their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who said Porter’s presence was there with the family. The twins aren’t novices to glitz and glamour though. They made one of their first appearances at show during NY Kids Fashion Week in 2013.

The girls lost their mom to lobar pneumonia in November 2018 and the announcement of Porter’s death sent shock and sadness throughout social media and the entertainment industry. Since then, we’ve always been eager to know how the beautiful twins are doing and how they’re growing up. We’re glad to see them smiling, exploring their interests, and blossoming into elegant young women.