Cedric The Entertainer Is A Proud Dad As Daughter Lucky Stuns At Senior Prom

Tis the season for prom and graduation! As many young people wrap up the school year (and what has been a very complicated one for many due to the pandemic), they’re celebrating by getting to enjoy some of the traditions that didn’t go on as planned last year. One of those things is prom night.

For comedian Cedric the Entertainer, he watched proudly as his youngest child, daughter Lucky Rose, attended her senior prom recently.

“Prom last week, s/o #DJJustice, this week graduation @itsluckyluxe is just moving forward. And I’m over keeping my Daddy thang popp’n,” Cedric wrote on Instagram.

The teen shared photos with her friends and date, rocking a rose gold gown and looking beautiful with the help of an impressive glam squad.

As mentioned by her famous father, Lucky went on to graduate from high school last week. She attended the well-known Sierra Canyon school in Chatsworth, Calif., where LeBron James’s son, Bronny, plays basketball.

Cedric got her uncles, grandfather, brother Croix, godfathers, including D.L. Hughley, and the other men in her life to come together to sing her My Cherie Amour by Stevie Wonder in a video. They changed “How I wish that you were mine” to “How I wish that you would stay,” which was the sweetest thing, probably ever. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer)

“From your grandfather, godfathers, uncles, brother and me, you make our heart sing,” he said at the end of the clip. “We wish you could stay but we know it’s time for you to go and conquer the world.”

It’s always beautiful to see a strong bond between father and daughter — as well as a prom slay!