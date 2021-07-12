Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Black women in bathing suits practically broke the internet during Miami Swim Week 2021, and of course, we are completely here for it! Below, see our recap of the best celebrity moments spotted on the catwalk.

First, Angela Simmons truly understood the assignment as she strutted down the runway in a barely-there royal blue bikini, paired with a multi-blue colored floor-length duster from the Matte Collection.

While being serenaded by “Whole Lot of Money” rapper Bia, the mother-of-one showcased her “built not bought body” and sent the internet wild as she posted the unfiltered video on her Instagram. Even her little cousin, Ming Lee Simmons dropped hearts in her comment section.

Next, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Princess Love showed us bawdy when she graced the runway wearing a black one-piece by designer Adam Saaks in collaboration with Religion Clothing. “Princess Love holds the crown as the Top Model in the world, prove me wrong,” the scissor-happy designer shared on his Instagram stories.

For her big debut, Love first appeared on the runway wearing a sleeved, black, distressed one-piece before Saaks cut off the sleeves and ushered his muse down in sexy thigh-high heels. It was the slight kick and twirl for us!

Finally, Instagram influencer Jayda Cheaves served up the runway wearing two looks from the Matte Collection. The first look was an ocean-inspired one-piece with an intricate neckline that showed off her curves in all the right places.

Her next look consisted of a sultry black bikini top with a pair of leopard cover pants, complemented with inches of long flowing hair.

We absolutely loved the celebration of our melanin skin in eye-catching swimsuits. Cheers to seeing diversity on the catwalk.