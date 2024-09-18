Quincy Gives A Positive Update On Relationship With His Father, Al B. Sure!: ‘We Homies’

Getty

Artist Quincy Brown, the adopted son of Sean ‘Diddy” Combs, sat down with Angela Yee on her podcast Lip Service to discuss his relationship with his biological dad, Al B. Sure! This is a timely conversation, considering Quincy’s father figure Diddy, was recently arrested by federal agents in New York City for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

When asked about the status of his relationship with Al B. Sure! after the open letter he wrote to him in 2009, Quincy said they are currently ‘cool.’ He also added that he had just spoken with him a couple of days prior when B. Sure!, 56, congratulated him on his recent album, ETA.

“It’s a cool relationship,” he said. “He tends to try to do like the dad thing a lot, but it’s like, that’s not really where we’re at in life. We homies, more than anything,” Brown, 33, added.

Quincy also stated that the nature of their relationship is to hang out and do things together. Speaking of which, the two were recently seen together at the Black Excellence Brunch, which took place at the White House together, so they have indeed been getting some quality time in.

“I feel like that’s where we’re getting at now is actually knowing that we’re two grown men. We can talk about anything and everything. It’s not about anything else,” he concluded.

If you recall, in 2009, Quincy wrote an open letter to his biological father calling him out for his absence over the years.

“Albert Brown, also known as ‘Al B Sure!’ is my biological father, but Sean Combs, also known as ‘Diddy’ has been a father figure in my life for as long as I can remember. Sean Combs is the person whom I look up to and appreciate as a father,” he said in the lengthy open letter at the time.

Amidst the rapid unfolding of Diddy’s dark past, B. Sure! also penned a short open letter to his son on social media in March 2024, reminding him that his doors are wide open.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door] is wide open. You’re safe here, son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological,” he wrote in a caption.

Brown was born to the late Kim Porter and Al B. Sure! in 1991. In 2020, the Night and Day singer revealed they were also briefly married, which surprised many fans. Porter began dating Combs when Quincy was around three and eventually adopted him.

We’re glad that Quincy has a father figure to lean on while Diddy is in custody awaiting trial.