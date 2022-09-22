Quincy Brown Talks Being A Part Of A Famous Family, Music And His Future In Acting

“I’ve been in the studio all night,” Quincy Brown said as he appeared onscreen for our Zoom conversation. Donning sunglasses, an earnest smile, and infectious charisma, it’s no wonder he’s one of Hollywood’s it boys.

But Brown doesn’t think of himself that way. He’s just about the work.

“I don’t want to leave this earth without knowing I put a part of myself into whatever I’m working on,” the actor, musician and entrepreneur said.

No stranger to deep work ethic, he hails from a famous family that has garnered respect in business and entertainment—namely his model/actress mother Kim Porter and surrogate father, Diddy. But he’s not resting on his laurels–Brown said he’s focused on charting a path for himself on his own terms.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s really about finding what you’re good at,” Brown shared. What many people will agree is that one thing he’s really good at is acting.

He portrays the ambitious music producer “Crown” on the hit STARZ show Raising Kanan, the latest installment of 50 Cent‘s Power universe, one of the fan favorites.

A local music producer, Crown runs the neighborhood studio, Bulletproof Records, with Lou-Lou (played by Malcolm Mays).

“My passion definitely lies in the arts,” he said. “Acting and music make me really happy, and I’m really looking to grow.”

He said he’s aiming to get into producing and directing in the future. But what has his attention right now, is his music. Brown recently released a single, “Yetty,” a laid-back song about enjoying the finer side of life. A perfect encapsulation of Brown’s spirit.

“I’m just all about leaning into what makes me happy and luckily, a lot of that coincides with my career.”