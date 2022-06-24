In addition to being honored with BET’s coveted Lifetime Achievement award, the network announced today that Sean Diddy Combs will hit the stage with some of his closest friends, golden finds, and famed collaborators for a high-energy performance spanning his three-decade career.

Featuring appearances by Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir to name a few, the performance promises to serve as a retrospective honoring his grand musical legacy both as a legendary Hip-Hop producer and as an artist.

LAS VEGAS, NV – May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Mary J. Blige backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

BET’s Lifetime Acheivement award is meant to honor industry giants who have shaped culture through their extensive careers and served as transformative leaders that inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. In Diddy’s case, the creation of Bad Boy Records and the cultivation of a sound that defined 90’s Hip-hop, establishing The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, 112, Ma$e, Black Rob, Total, Faith Evans, The Lox and more as certified stars.

With this honor Diddy joins an illustrious collection of legendary pioneers and entertainment industry innovators who have also recieved BET’s Lifetime Achievement Trophy during its 21-year history, Past honorees include Diddy’s longtime collaborator and Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, legendary songstress Whitney Houston, musical genius Prince, triple threat Queen Latifah, soul legend Anita Baker, acting giant Samuel Jackson, 80’s icons Lionel Richie and New Edition to name only a few.

BET Awards 2022 will air LIVE on Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles