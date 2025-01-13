Japanese Longevity Meets Miami Cool: Inside Pharrell Williams' Latest Restaurant Venture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Pharrell Williams attends the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What do you get when you combine a country with the highest life expectancy in the world with a music producer who has barely aged over the decades?

Pharrell Williams’ next endeavor into the Japanese restaurant business, of course.

And if his food choices are the secret of how he maintains famously glowing and youthful skin, venturing into Japanese cuisine only makes sense as his next foray into entrepreneurship. A match made in omakase heaven.

He’s teamed up with the folks behind Nami Nori on two new spots in Miami’s Design District—a Nami Nori location that opened in mid-December and a Japanese restaurant called Matsuyoi, opening next month. These are the first restaurants to launch since Williams joined Launchpad Hospitality group as a partner and advisor. And because Pharrell never forgets his roots, their next project is set to open in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

You won’t have to step too far to experience them both. Both Nami Nori and Matsuyoi are located in the same building in the Design District, with Matsuyoi upstairs as the more upscale and intimate dining experience and Nami Nori, downstairs and more fast casual. Nami Nori is centered around what is known as the chef’s counter, with seating for 10 diners, surrounded by a cocktail bar and a lounge atmosphere. In addition, there will be a private dining room and a terrace where 14 people will be able to enjoy the experience simultaneously.

This isn’t the first time Williams’ dipped his toe in the restaurant business. He collaborated with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman for his first restaurant, Swan back in 2018, and then they later joined forces to open the Goodtime Hotel back in 2021.

“We want The Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” Williams said at the time. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time, for all who come through.”

Between his seemingly eternal youth and growing restaurant portfolio, it looks like Pharrell might have discovered the secret to timelessness in more ways than one. And with Japanese cuisine now added to his repertoire, Miami’s dining scene is about to get a taste of whatever keeps him looking – and staying – forever young.