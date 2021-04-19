Famed producer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams has collaborated with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman for the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand – the Goodtime Hotel. Located on Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue and 6th Street, the Goodtime Hotel consists of 266 rooms, including a luxurious specialty suite, and takes over nearly 100,000 square feet of space while paying homage to the Art Deco area.
“We want The Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Pharrell Williams in a press release. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time, for all who come through.”
Check out the gallery below to get a peek at this Miami-based paradise located in the central, historic section of South Beach. To book your first stay, visit visit www.thegoodtimehotel.com
01
30,000 Square Foot Pool Club
The 30,000 square foot pool club is part of Strawberry Moon
02
Strawberry Moon
Strawberry Moon’s restaurant and pool features classic and casual Mediterranean fare and a full array of specialty cocktails for lunch and dinner, inside or poolside.
03
Lobby
Every inch of the hotel – including the lobby – is “your universal passport to a good time.” Can’t you tell by the elephant photo, bamboo chairs, and animal printed pillows?
04
The guest rooms
Guest rooms feature custom bedding, bespoke drapes, leopard-print benches, and a signature pink rotary dial phone.
05
The Bathrooms
Italian soap and fragrance company Ortigia provides amenities for the bathrooms.
06
Pool Bar
Enjoy a cocktail at their fully stocked pool bar!
07
Jungle Gym
Goodtime’s Gym is complete with Peloton bikes and MyBeast immersive training equipment.
08
Scenic Shopping
The hotel also has 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
09
The Decor
The pink pastel and pinstripe detailing seen throughout the hotel continues into the outdoor spaces.