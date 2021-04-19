Famed producer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams has collaborated with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman for the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand – the Goodtime Hotel. Located on Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue and 6th Street, the Goodtime Hotel consists of 266 rooms, including a luxurious specialty suite, and takes over nearly 100,000 square feet of space while paying homage to the Art Deco area.

“We want The Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Pharrell Williams in a press release. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time, for all who come through.”

Check out the gallery below to get a peek at this Miami-based paradise located in the central, historic section of South Beach. To book your first stay, visit visit www.thegoodtimehotel.com