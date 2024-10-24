Naomi Campbell Is Concerned About Younger Women Not Interested In Having Kids: 'You Will Want To Be A Mom'

Getty

Naomi Campbell has shared concerns about women choosing not to have children. In the United States, the fertility rate is declining and has dropped to a historic low.

“I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,’” said Campbell.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the fertility rate dropped by 3% in 2022, reaching a historic low. This is also the second consecutive year of decline. England (Naomi’s hometown) and Wales are also seeing declines in their fertility rates–the Office for National Statistics in the UK recently reported that the “total fertility” declined to 1.49 children per woman in 2022.

“I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

According to a 2024 LendingTree survey, parents with kids under 18 years old spend an average of $11,505 a year per child. That’s $207,090 over an 18-year period.

The supermodel is currently a mother of two children–a three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son who she is raising on her own. The 54-year-old had both of her children through surrogacy but has kept their identities private.

When asked about said surrogacy during the interview, Naomi confirmed that she used that method to conceive her littles.

“I did. I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 per cent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school,” she said.

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” the renowned model added.