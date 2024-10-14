We Tested The Meta Quest 3S, And The Virtual Reality Workout Was Everything

Meta

Now you can work out in your own world.

Recently, Meta unveiled its new Meta Quest 3S headset, which has the same mixed reality capabilities and fast performance as Meta Quest 3 but at a lower price ($299.00). According to Meta, Quest 3S is the best headset for those new to mixed reality and immersive experiences or who might have been waiting for a low-cost upgrade from Quest and Quest 2.

We had the opportunity to join Meta and other journalists and tastemakers for a special Meta Quest fitness afternoon wellness and demo event on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to understand the headset’s capabilities before a broader audience. In the session, I learned more about the newest Meta Quest fitness experiences from Supernatural and Alo Moves, participated in heart-pumping demos, and interviewed coaches from the app.

Dominique Fluker, Lifestyle Editor



I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived at the fitness demo. I’m not used to exercising in front of coaches or app developers using a virtual reality headset. I’ve never used a virtual reality headset to do anything, especially not exercise. However, I was surprised by the headset’s capabilities and how at peace I felt throughout the exercise session.

But before I put on the headset for the first time, I had some questions for the Meta app developers on site. I spoke to Brandon Bhagat, product management virtual reality at Meta, about the different features and benefits of the Meta Quest 3s for those who might feel claustrophobic. “The breathable interface has a mesh on the outside, so it helps let the airflow in. I recommend you wear the headset while you’re comfortable and take it off when you’re not,” he said.

So, what are the benefits of working out with a virtual reality headset? You can be fully immersed in your workout experience. According to Oana Ilioaia, head of product marketing at Meta, if you haven’t tried a headset before, the Meta Quest 3s gives you options to feel comfortable and secure. “If you haven’t tried a headset before, you can experience something fully immersed. You have the option of your trainer to be right in front of you. You can also see your body while you’re moving, which helps track your movement and progress,” she said.

So, for my first workout with the Meta Quest 3S, I decided to have a peaceful experience and try a light yoga-based flow, thanks to Alo Moves XR, which introduces a new world of wellness in a backdrop of relaxing locations. Alo Moves is a virtual sanctuary that seamlessly blends your space with immersive and inspiring environments. Throughout the experience, I got to move, breathe, and relax with my instructor while I went through the basics of meditation and yoga, and to my surprise, I felt present and mindful.

I was pleasantly surprised by how my instructor felt so real and relatable. The mini avatar of her next to me helped me understand the positions better, as I could zoom in with my fingers to see the movements closely.

With my headset on, the distractions were instantly tuned out. I was able to block out the noise and quiet your thoughts with ambisonic audio-guided meditations and sound baths set in elevated environmental landscapes (like a Carribean-based escape). Although I didn’t want to change the backdrop, you have the option to match your mood and stay in the environment long after class ends.

If you’re looking for a fresh take on working out at home without distractions, try out the Meta Quest 3S.