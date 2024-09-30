How To Do A Couples' Workout Like Joey Bada$$ And Serayah

Getty

Couple Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill are reminding folks that a couple who prioritizes health together stays together. Serayah posted a video on Instagram of them doing an intense workout with weights on Instagram. The short video was part of a series of images she posted or as social media users say, ‘a dump.’

“Not curated at all… just a life dump 🦋,” the singer wrote in the caption of the images and videos.

Rumors about the couple dating began in 2023 after the actress featured in a steamy music video for Joey’s single, “Show Me.” In spring of 2023, the artist denied dating rumors during a chat with xoNecole and said they were just friends. While that may have been true in that moment, the couple has certainly evolved beyond being platonic friends.

“We got a pretty cool friendship, and I think she’s gorgeous. I think she’s talented,” Joey shared with xoNecole at the time. “I’m single,” he said, but also left the opportunity for a future romance on the table by adding, “Things could happen.”

The couple’s relationship was publicly affirmed on the Empire actress’s 28th birthday. The Raising Kanan actor flew her out and captured a reel of them spending quality time together and exchanging pecks: “happy birthday my love.”

Since that post, the couple have been two peas in a pod, often supporting one another in their growing careers and appearing at events together. Earlier in September, Seryah shouted out her boo, who won the Tres Generaciones Tequila Impact Award at the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event.

“Congratulations hunny you deserve it! Cheers to the very first of many to come 🥳💕😘 @billboard R&B | Hip Hop Power Players IMPACT AWARD 🥇,” her caption under images front he night read.

Let’s return to their workout. Bench presses and step-up exercises are a huge part of the couple’s regimen. Here are several exercises that stood out during their workouts that you can easily do at home with your partner!

Step-up Exercise With Weights:

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah were recently captured doing this exercise together. The pair started by keeping their legs apart, holding a weight in each hand. Next, they began stepping up onto the platform. Keep your back straight and your abdominal muscles nice and tight when doing step-ups.

Squats:

Who doesn’t love a good squat? Serayah keeps her buns nice and firm by doing several squats in the gym. To do this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly pointed out. This helps drive the knees out instead of caving in. Engage your core muscles and keep your back straight. Bend your knees and hips as if you were about to sit in a chair, lowering your body.

Reverse Crunches:

The songstress and actress loves incorporating a reverse crunch into her workout routine. To start, lie on your back with one knee tucked toward your chest and the other extended straight in front of you. Next, switch the position of your feet while you bring your opposite elbow to your front knee.

Human Bench Press:

Joey Bada$$ gets creative in the gym with his girlfriend and has used her as a human benchpress. If you’re not into that, here’s how to do basic ones: Your hands should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Next, lower the weight slowly until it touches your chest, keeping your elbows at a 90-degree angle. To begin the press, press the weight back to the starting position, fully extending your arms without locking your elbows.