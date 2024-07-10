‘My Divorce Shook Me To My Core’: Meagan Good Opened Up About Her Life After Marriage On Club Shay Shay

Getty

Meagan Good has been in the entertainment industry for 30 years. Initially, as a childhood star appearing in cult classics like Eve’s Bayou and Cousin Skeeter, she’s matriculated into a seasoned actress beloved among her peers in Black Hollywood and beyond. As she began to shift in her craft, so did her personal life. In 2012, on the set of the film ‘Jumping the Broom, she was one of the stars, and Franklin was an executive for the distribution company that released the project. She married pastor and producer DeVon Franklin, smitten and in love, hopeful of their union. Good was previously quoted speaking highly of Franklin and reflecting on her experience in a toxic relationship. “ “The first thing God told me was that it was time to get out of that relationship. The second thing that God told me was that it was time to be celibate. The third thing God told me was that DeVon was my husband.”

However, after nine years, in December 2021, Good and her ex-husband Franklin announced publicly that they were divorcing after nine years of marriage, and we later found out that the decision wasn’t hers. Their divorce was final on June 23rd, 2022, after their 10th wedding anniversary.

Although Good took some time to grieve and gradually get over her failed marriage with Franklin by dating actor Jonathan Majors for several months, her divorce weighs on her. She vocalized her disappointment and confusion during her recent appearance on Club Shay Shay. “My divorce shook me to my core,” she revealed on the podcast. She continued, “Lord, you asked me to be celibate, and I was; you told me to marry, and I married that person. I tried to do everything to the best of my ability, and no, I didn’t do everything perfect, but I don’t know if I could do anything differently if I’m being honest.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

Good shared that she was confused as to why her marriage ended. “I was like why is this happening? My greatest fear was that my husband would leave me after 10 years of marriage, similar to my dad leaving my mom, and that’s exactly what happened.”

According to Good, it took a lot of prayer, evaluation, and learning to get her back to a healed, whole, and happy space. “It was a lot of rediscovering God and realizing that sometimes the way that we see and understand things is not that it’s not true, but we come into different seasons.”

She continued, “At the time, I was so mad at DeVon, but now I think what he did was brave. To grow where we were supposed to grow, we should’ve been married for that specific time. I can now look at DeVon and say “That’s a good person” and be grateful for our time.”

Now, Meagan’s new season is upon her, with a new movie, Tyler Perry’s Divorce In Black, and a new man, Majors, who has appeared to be just as supportive of Good as she’s been of him. “Jonathan was the one who told me to ask for a certain amount to do my newest movie.”

Good seems happy and in high spirits, especially with her new man, Majors. “My man is sexy to me!” she exclaimed to Shannon Sharpe.