Matt Barnes And Anansa Sims Stunned In All White For Their Engagement Photos 

Getty

Matt Barnes, NBA superstar and model Anansa Sims, are the stars of their hit reality television show on WE TV, The Barnes Bunch. They are happily engaged and the parents of six children. Although the couple has been dating since 2018, they’ve had many ups and downs, including a nasty breakup that resulted in Sims filing a restraining order against Barnes. However, they ultimately reconciled in 2021.

The pair got engaged in 2022 around Christmas, after a decades-long on-and-off relationship, which started at their alma mater, UCLA, in the 1990s.

In 2023, they created a reality television show documenting their life as a blended family, which launched in January of this year. Barnes has twins from his former partner, fianceé Gloria Govan, and Sims has three children from her marriage to ex-husband David Patterson. In 2019, the couple had a son together, Ashton Joseph Barnes. On their television show, they also talk about their relationship’s intricacies, disagreements, doubts, and celebratory moments.

After several trials and tribulations, the two decided to move forward with their engagement and, hopefully, wedding plans. They also recently announced on their reality television show that they are expecting their second child together via IVF. The pair also showed their engagement photoshoot on their show. Barnes and Sims shared the stunning photos by Michael Letterlough, Jr on their respective Instagram accounts with a caption, “Love Wins 🤍 ♾️ Engagement Shoot 💍.”

The two opted to wear all white on the beach in Malibu, Los Angeles, for the occasion. Happily showing affection, they embraced each other and shared intimate gestures throughout the shoot. You can tell in the pictures that the couple is looking forward to becoming married and loving each other dearly.

We wish them the best in their future familial and romantic endeavors!