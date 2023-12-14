Matt Barnes, Anansa Sims And Their Blended Family Of Eight To Star In WE TV Series, ‘The Barnes Bunch’

Michael Letterlough

NBA champion, ESPN analyst and podcaster Matt Barnes is going to be showing up on TVs in a new way soon. He has joined WE tv and sister streamer ALLBLK to create a new reality series called The Barnes Brunch alongside his fiancée, model Anansa Sims. The show will be produced by Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions, Tara Long, Sun de Graaf, and Ben Megargel of Entertainment One (eOne).

The show documents their life as a blended family of eight. It’s comprised of six kids between five and 15 years old. The NBA champ has twins from his relationship with former fianceé Gloria Govan, while Sims brings three children from her marriage to ex-husband David Patterson. The engaged couple also share a son, Ashton Joseph Barnes, whom they welcomed in 2019.

“We’re excited to give people an inside look at our big, beautiful, crazy, blended family. Stay tuned,” said Barnes and Sims in a joint statement via a press release announcing the program.

The Barnes Bunch will also feature the model’s iconic mother, supermodel Beverly Johnson, who is actively involved in her grandkids’ lives, often offering support.

“The WE tv audience expects engaging, entertaining and boldly relatable personalities alongside talked about and explosively fun storylines. Matt, Anansa and their family and friends deliver on all notes,” said Brett Dismuke, head of content, WE tv and ALLBLK. “WE can’t wait to share their familial journey with the world and are grateful to the entire family for trusting us with their adventure.”

Matt and Anansa will take viewers on the journey to planning their wedding. The couple got engaged in December 2022. This comes after a longtime on-again, off-again relationship that dates as far back as their college days at UCLA. The pair had a nasty breakup in 2020, which resulted in Sims filing a restraining order against him, but they reconciled in 2021 and seem to be happier than ever.

Fans can expect the show to air in the new year.