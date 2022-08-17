All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding

On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”

From LeBron and Savannah to Steph and Ayesha, see who showed up throughout the special weekend to celebrate the newest Mr. and Mrs., with many of the fun images snapped by photographer Raven B. Varona. Oh, and as a side note, it seems the dress code for guests who weren’t in the wedding party was black, in case you find yourself noticing a stylish trend.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

The whole Curry family definitely showed up and showed out for the happy couple (more on that later). The event was particularly important for Steph to attend as he and and Draymond, of course, are teammates on the 2021-2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

E40 and Tracy Stevens

The Bay Area icon and wife Tracey attended the nuptials, sharing that they had an “amazing” time. They showed up in their chic shades, ready to enjoy the festivities.

Ashley Blaine Featherson and Darroll Jenkins

Newlyweds in their own right, the actress and her sports agent hubby looked gorgeous as they snapped photos at the wedding.

Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee

We did tell you the Currys came in deep for the wedding weekend, including baby sister Sydel and husband Damion, who is also a teammate of brother-in-law Steph on the Warriors. (Flip through and you’ll see Seth Curry and his wife Callie Rivers, daughter of NBA coach Doc Rivers, were also present. However, they didn’t share their own photos).

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims

The former NBA star and his beautiful girlfriend Anansa Sims (daughter of model Beverly Johnson) stunned at the wedding (and got a little cheeky — literally).

Shaunie and Keion Henderson

Another set of newlyweds present for the nuptials, Shaunie Henderson (no more O’Neal!) and hubby Keion celebrated the couple, saying the event was a “mini reunion.” If you didn’t know, Hazel Renee was a part of the reality show “Basketball Wives,” which Shaunie is executive producer of.

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee

The very cute couple enjoyed a date night, leaving their son at home, outshining guests in their chosen black attire for the big day.

Camara Mathis Webb and Ryan Webb

The couple, whom you might have seen on the E! reality series Mathis Family Matters, were extra special guests. Camara, daughter of Judge Greg Mathis, was the matron of honor.

Kentavious and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope

The NBA star and his own beautiful bride, McKenzie, showcased some PDA in the special photo booth. Also, we peep the comfy sneakers, McKenzie!

LeBron and Savannah James

Everyone’s favorite NBA couple snapped a photo at the welcome party with trainer and The Loft Atlanta owner Prince Wilson and his partner, realtor Jazmine Shine. It’s unclear if Savannah was actually at the wedding, but in videos, LeBron had a ball turning up with his friends. BFF Rich Paul, who is Green’s agent, was a member of the wedding party.