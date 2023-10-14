Home

Beverly Johnson's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

In honor of the supermodel's 71st birthday, take a look back at Beverly Johnson's aspirational hair and makeup looks from over the years.
The doors that supermodel Beverly Johnson has opened for Black models and entertainers is undeniable. With her striking features and non-negotiable confidence came runway and magazine opportunities for the likes of Calvin Klein and Glamour and ESSENCE. Eventually, in 1974, she became the first Black woman to grace the cover of American Vogue.

Even amidst these milestones, the Buffalo, New York-native never limited herself to only modeling. Over the course of her career, she’s appeared in movies like How to Be a Player, Crossroads, and even released one album in 1979.

Naturally, Johnson has always been a trendsetter when it comes to beauty as well. A classic red lipstick– be it at the unveiling of her very own Barbie or at the Black Girls Coalition– seemed to be her staple throughout the ’90s.

Fast forward to today, Johnson stunned with chestnut waves and peachy cheeks at ESSENCE’s 16th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards and also strutted down the runway at The Dennis Basso show in February.

In honor of the multitalented model’s 71st birthday, below, you’ll find 40 of Johnson’s most iconic beauty looks.