Beverly Johnson’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

01 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Halston long dress made of pastel vertical pieces of flowing material, probably chiffon which has neckline which plunges in V to waist. (Photo by Dirck Halstead/Getty Images)

02 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK CITY – FEBRUARY 14: Models Beverly Johnson and Roshumba Williams attending Third Annual Bethann Benefit “Black Girls Coalition” on February 14, 1991 at the Reins Club in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 25: Model Beverly Johnson attending “Starlight Foundation Benefit Gala” on July 25, 1991 at Gucci Store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Beverly Johnson during World Premiere of Comedy Central’s Kid Notorious Starring Robert Evans – Arrivals at Mann Chinese 6 Theatre in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

05 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling 12/6/96 Beverly Hills, Ca Beverly Johnson at the Shimbla Charity Party at the Mondi Store of Beverly Hills.

06 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attends the Glamour Magazine 2010 Women of the Year Gala at Carnegie Hall on November 8, 2010 in New York City.

07 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling BEVERLY HILLS,CA – JANUARY 19: Actor Chuck Norris and model Beverly Johnson attend the Friends of Tel Hashomer’s 22nd Annual Sheba Humanitarian Award Dinner Honoring Elizabeth Taylor on January 19, 1992 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

08 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson and Model Kim Alexis attend the Diamond International’s Jewelry Display for Celebrities to Wear for the ‘Night of 100 Stars III’ Gala on May 3, 1990 at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attendng ‘Matchbox Doll Unvieling at Toy Fair’ on February 12, 1990 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending ‘Carousel of Hope Ball’ on October 26, 1990 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

11 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending ‘Diamond International Collection’ on May 3, 1990 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

12 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson and Nikki Haskell attending the premiere party for ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ on May 2, 1990 at the Time Cafe in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

13 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson and daughter Anasa Johnson attending ‘Night of 100 Stars Gala’ on May 5, 1990 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

14 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending 100th Anniversary Party for Vogue Magazine on April 2, 1992 at the New York Public Library in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

15 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending 50th Anniversary Party for Seventeen Magazine on May 3, 1994 at Industria in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

16 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending ‘Book Party for Beverly Johnson’s True Beauty’ on June 21, 1994 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

17 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending ‘Fifth Anniversary Party for Mirabella’ on June 20, 1994 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

18 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson and date attending the premiere of ‘The Crossing Guard’ on November 9, 1995 at Mann National Theater in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

19 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending ‘Video Software Dealears Convention’ on July 12, 1996 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

20 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Model Beverly Johnson attending ‘Reception of Baseball Artwork’ on April 17, 1996 at the Tribeca Film Center in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

21 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Actress Beverly Johnson attending ‘Richard Avedon Opening’ on September 9, 1975 at the Marlborough Gallery in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

22 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 27: Musician David Cole of C & C Music Factory and model Beverly Johnson attend the 19th Annual American Music Awards on January 27, 1992 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

23 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK CITY – APRIL 2: Musician Robert Clivilles of C & C Music Factory, model Beverly Johnson and daughter Anansa Sims and musician David Cole of C & C Music Factory attend the Vogue Magazine’s 100th Anniversary Celebration on April 2, 1992 at the New York Public Library in New YOrk City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

24 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Beverly Johnson attends the book launch party for her memoir “The Face That Changed iIt All” at The Museum of the City of New York on September 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

25 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 04: Model Beverly Johnson attends the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch at Greenacres, The Private Estate of Ron Burkle on October 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

26 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Beverly Johnson on March 1, 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

27 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Portrait of American fashion model and actress Beverly Johnson, with braided hair, as she poses in front of a white background, New York, 1970s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

28 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK CITY – FEBRUARY 14: Beverly Johnson attends Third Annual Black Girls Association Benefit on February 14, 1991 at Reins Nightclub in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

29 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Portrait of American fashion model and actress Beverly Johnson as she poses against a white background, New York, 1970s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

30 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Beverly Johnson attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

31 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Actress Beverly Johnson poses for a portrait at the Independent Spirit awards at Raleigh Studios on March 28, 1992 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dianna Whitley/Getty Images)

32 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Beverly Johnson at Sergio Hudson’s runway show at Spring Studios on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

33 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Beverly Johnson attends the Human Rights Campaign 2022 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

34 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK, NEW YORK–APRIL 18: Beverley Johnson, Toukie Smith and Beverley Peele appear at Sport Ball ’96 benefitting the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health on April 18, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

35 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling American model, actress, singer, and businesswoman Beverly Johnson, poses for a portrait circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

36 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Models wearing, from left to right, cream wrap dress with gold belt and cream chamois pants with a striped double-breasted blouse from Calvin Klein RTW spring/summer ’80 collection in an advance photo (Photo by Dustin Pittman/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

37 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Beverly Johnson attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

38 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Beverly Johnson walks the runway for the Dennis Basso Show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Al Zeta/WireImage)

39 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Beverly Johnson attends an event in New York City’s Bryant Park on April 13, 1994. (Photo by Eric Weiss/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

40 Black model Beverly Johnson shown full length modeling Beverly Johnson attends a benefit event for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on September 24, 1992. (Photo by Ted Dayton/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)



The doors that supermodel Beverly Johnson has opened for Black models and entertainers is undeniable. With her striking features and non-negotiable confidence came runway and magazine opportunities for the likes of Calvin Klein and Glamour and ESSENCE. Eventually, in 1974, she became the first Black woman to grace the cover of American Vogue.

Even amidst these milestones, the Buffalo, New York-native never limited herself to only modeling. Over the course of her career, she’s appeared in movies like How to Be a Player, Crossroads, and even released one album in 1979.

Naturally, Johnson has always been a trendsetter when it comes to beauty as well. A classic red lipstick– be it at the unveiling of her very own Barbie or at the Black Girls Coalition– seemed to be her staple throughout the ’90s.

Fast forward to today, Johnson stunned with chestnut waves and peachy cheeks at ESSENCE’s 16th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards and also strutted down the runway at The Dennis Basso show in February.

In honor of the multitalented model’s 71st birthday, below, you’ll find 40 of Johnson’s most iconic beauty looks.