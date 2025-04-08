Pandora Taps Tyla As Their Newest Global Ambassador Ahead Of Her Coachella Performance

Courtesy of Pandora

Pandora has tapped Tyla as their newest global ambassador. The announcement comes ahead of Tyla’s Coachella debut, marking a massive moment in her career. Since the start of her career, Tyla has stayed on everyone’s radar—her South African accent and genre-bending sound keep her unforgettable. Tyla brings her fresh and unique perspective to Pandora by embodying the brand’s spirit of self-expression and creativity.

Tyla skyrocketed to global stardom almost overnight, with songs like “Water” and “Truth or Dare” attracting the attention of top brands eager to partner with her. Pandora’s collaboration with Tyla is a significant win for both the brand and the star. Known for her unique fashion and styling, this partnership allows her fans to shop for pieces she’s handpicked, offering a new way for her to showcase her style while making it accessible to all and letting young girls tap into their inner Tyla at an accessible price range.

Pandora Styled by Tyla will feature a carefully curated collection of Pandora jewelry that showcases her personal style and reflects her journey, passions, and inspirations. The standout pieces are the charms, each symbolizing significant moments in her life. One of the highlights is a Cherry Blossom charm, representing her rise to international stardom.

“Partnering with Pandora is such an exciting thing to do,” Tyla said in a press release. “I’ve always found their jewelry so fun to style because you can create your own unique pieces of jewelry. It reminds me so much of home because my Mom always made jewelry, and the birthstone charms remind me of the beads I used to have laying around in my house growing up. Whenever our mother wanted us not to bother her, she’d give us a big container of beads and my sisters and I would make friendship bracelets all day. Now my Tygers can have matching friendship bracelets with me.”

Through this collaboration, Pandora and Tyla highlight the unique ability of jewelry to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. This partnership encourages a new generation to cherish and preserve their personal stories more meaningfully through keepsakes.