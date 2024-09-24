Mary J. Blige Says Her Budding Romance Is ‘Going Well’ Because Of Self-Love: 'I Feel Good About Me'

Getty

Mary J. Blige has been busy doing press tours to promote the final season of Power Book II: Ghosts. The multi-award-winning legend appeared on the Sherri Show to discuss the fourth season and give fans a glimpse into how her mystery romance is going.

Shepherd asked the actress whether she was dating someone new, to which she replied, “You know already, Sherri, everybody knows,” Blige replied. “Yes.” The No More Drama artist added that the relationship is “going well.”

“I feel good about me. I look good TO ME. I feel good to ME. And so, I’m embracing me. So when you embrace you, everything is embracing you. When you want you, everything wants you. Everything good,” Blige explained.

The 53-year-old added that the relationship is going well, I’m not holding anybody accountable about making me feel good for me,” she said.

During the interview, Blige, who had a very public divorce from her long-time ex-husband Kendu Isaacs in 2018, also said she’s learned forgiveness from that ordeal.

“What I’ve learned is that forgiveness was for me,” she told host Shepherd. “So excuse me when I say this, ‘The hell with them.’”

The Grammy-award-winning artist continued, “I don’t like that ugly, bitter feeling ’cause that’s not mine. That belongs to you. You did what you did. But I have to move on and for me to feel good and to manifest all the good things in my life, I have to let go for me. Not for you this is not for you. Trust me, this is not for you, this is for me.”

Isaacs and Blige got married in 2003, and he was her manager then. However, after roughly 12 years of marriage, they decided to call it quits due to irreconcilable differences and Isaacs allegedly cheating and stealing from Blige. The singer was also ordered to pay her ex a hefty $30,000 in alimony. As a result, the singer had to go back on tour to make that money back and pay the alimony.

The Mudbound actress knows how to turn lemons into lemonade. Her divorce saga inspired her 2017 album, “Strength of a Woman.”

Blige revealed that she was in a relationship with her mystery man during an interview with V-103’s Big Tigger in January 2024. We’re glad to see her happy and thriving after experiencing so much adversity.