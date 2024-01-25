Years After A Tumultuous Divorce, Mary J. Blige Is Off The Market Again

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Mary J. Blige, 52, shared that she has a new man and inquiring minds want to know who it is. In an interview with V-103’s Big Tigger, the host asked the singer asked about her relationship status and she let him know she’s off the market.

“No, I’m not single,” she told him, before making it clear she wasn’t going to say much else. “I’m happily doing what I’m doing.” The award-winning artist was tight-lipped about who her new partner is. The last man Blige was linked to publicly is her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs. She was married to him for over a decade before she filed for divorce in 2016. The divorce was finalized in 2018 and resulted in Blige having to pay him $30,000 per month in alimony after he originally asked for $129,319 to maintain his lifestyle and cover legal fees.

The marriage ended, per the filing, due to irreconcilable differences, but Blige accused Issac of infidelity with her former protégée Starshell and of allegedly stealing from her. The alimony payments created financial stress for the Grammy award-winning artist.

“That moment was when I got a divorce and got hit with all of that alimony. I was like, ‘OK.’ I never realized that this could happen to me in that way, and I was like at the bottom,” she said in an interview in 2021. “I had nothing when I left out of that marriage and I had to work. I had my name, you know, so I had to work and so I did. I went on tour, I had to do everything to make that money to pay out the alimony.”

On a side note, for all the people who’ve been asking about a boot line from the queen pf Hip Hop and R&B, she disclosed she has plans to release one. That will certainly bring in the big dollars! We’re sending the icon well wishes on this new chapter of love.