Lil Kim And Royal Reign Were The Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo At The Pow(H)er Awards

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

In case you missed it, Lil Kim and her gorgeous daughter Royal Reign stepped out over the weekend in fierce, fabulous fashion. Mother and daughter attended The Pow(H)er Awards where Kim was honored with the Woman of the Year award. The occasion is “an annual event that recognizes highly-accomplished, innovative women for their achievements and improvements in their respective careers.” Royal Reign was by her mother’s side during her speech and looked like a super chic 10-year-old.

It looked to be a mother-daughter weekend, as Royal Reign was also with her mother at the opening of the flagship Telfar store in NYC on Saturday, dancing and having a fun time in SoHo.

It’s great to see the two together. Royal Reign is shining in her own way these days, including trying out modeling. She ripped the runway last fall during New York Fashion Week for the 3rd Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show. “Look at my baby @royalreignjones!!! She is coming down the runway like Jordan with her tongue out! She has no idea how iconic this is and I don’t even think she ever seen him do that,” she wrote about Royal’s big moment at the time. “I am so proud of her!!!! She 8 that!!! anddd she was under the weather days before with a stomach bug and still kilt it ! I am such a proud stage Mom rn.”

Kim has talked about how talented Royal Reign is, and when asked by Entertainment Tonight a few years back what she would do if her daughter wanted to enter the industry like her, as a rapper, the iconic MC said she would help her.

“She’s a superstar,” she said of her baby girl. “I have to support her. I can’t be a hypocrite. Some of the stuff I know now I will guide her and direct her so she doesn’t make the same mistakes I made. Also, I may suggest a different route than me.”

Kim welcomed Royal Reign in 2014 with then-partner and fellow rapper Mr. Papers. She has said that motherhood changed her, from motivating her hustle to just transforming her life as a whole.

“I’m still the same person, but you have to be different,” she said in 2019. “When you are a mom, you have to do things differently, whether you want to admit it or not. You have to because you’re a mom!”