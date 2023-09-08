Lil Kim’s Daughter Royal Reign Rips The Runway At New York Fashion Week Show

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

It’s that time of the year again where New York Fashion Week takes over the city that never sleeps. Even the kids are taking part in the fun and frenzy, including Lil Kim’s daughter Royal Reign Jones. In a video, the nine-year old is seen strutting down the runway in a white and black tracksuit and stopping to give the audience fierce looks like a pro. She was walking as part of the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show on Wednesday, which also included Ice-T’s daughter Chanel, and Chanel Iman‘s daughters Cali and Cassie, who walked with their father, Sterling Shepard.

“I’m such a stage mom,” the rapper, 49, said about her daughter’s big night in her InstaStories. “My baby killed it,” she added, “I’m sooo proud of her!!!”

Lil Kim also reposted pictures of her daughter wearing another look, which was a white and purple Jordan outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Royal Reign walks the runway during the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

Royal Reign was born in June 2014 in New Jersey. Coincidentally, the world first found out Kim was pregnant when she showed off her bump during NYFW at the Mac Cosmetics and The Blonds afterparty event in February of that year.

“My little boo boo is coming!” she told E! News at the time. “My little baby boo my sunshine!” Now, her little sunshine is walking the runway.

Royal hasn’t been in the limelight much over the years but made her red carpet debut in 2016 with her mom at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors. She also made headlines when she went to watch Saucy Santana perform at West Hollywood Pride Festival in Los Angeles in June. The little diva wore a pair of white pointed-toe pumps to the show.

Lil Kim had her daughter with another artist, Mr. Papers. They were rumored to have started dating in 2012 and collaborated on a remix of Rihanna’s popular track “Pour It Up,” which was released in 2013.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Royal Reign and Lil Kim attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

The two have had a rollercoaster of a relationship over the years, including a sour custody battle over their daughter in 2015. However, in 2020, they were publicly together and posted one another on social media up until about 2021. While their relationship can be hard to follow, they call one another “husband” and “wife,” leaving social media speculating about whether or not they’re together.

Whatever they have going on, the rap parents should be proud because they have quite the little model on their hands.