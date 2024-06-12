Lil Kim’s Daughter Just Turned 10 And She's Twinning With Her Mom To Celebrate

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Lil Kim’s daughter Royal Reign has reached double digits and the rapper couldn’t be more elated.

The Queen Bee posted images of her daughter on Instagram and paired them with a caption.

“Today is my baby @royalreignjones birthday!!! 🎂 She’s the big 1-0!! All you beautiful kids who always show up to Royals birthday parties, stay tuned for her big 10 birthday bash 🎉 You’ll be receiving private invites soon!!”

In a subsequent post, Lil Kim posted images of Royal showing off her celebratory hairstyle, which is a ponytail with bangs and tendrils at her ears. The star wore her hair in the same style in honor of her daughter.

“Since it’s my baby’s birthday I wanted to twin with my twin 👯 I had my girl @marasalonika do our hair exactly alike and I lovvvee it!! 🫶🩷💜,” she wrote in a caption.

It’s exciting to see Royal Reign all grown up. During this time last year, the rapper wished her daughter a happy 9th birthday by sharing images from her 8th birthday bash. She also explained that she didn’t have the time to do a party for her ninth birthday because of her busy schedule.

Royal Reign was born on June 9 to the rapper and her then-boyfriend, Mr. Papers. A few months after giving birth, the rapper called motherhood “the most expensive gift God has ever given me. And the most beautiful gift God has ever given me.”

That beautiful gift is growing into her own. In 2023, she ripped the runway at New York Fashion Week as part of the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show. The “Get Money” rapper was a proud mom. “My baby killed it,” she said. “I’m sooo proud of her!!!”

And she always will be. Happy birthday to Royal!