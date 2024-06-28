5 Leg Workouts You Need To Do To Get Stacked Thighs For The Summer

Getty

The sun’s out, so many of us will want to show our legs, as we should!

But with summer activities and events right around the corner, we may feel like we don’t have time to get our legs right and tight in time. However, you can do plenty of quick exercises to firm up your legs, like squats, side squats, sumo squats, deadlifts, squat jumps, and more, if you don’t have the time to take a workout class like Pilates or yoga. It’s also important to remember that consistency and adding weights to your workout are crucial to developing stronger thighs and doing exercises consistently.

Check out some of our favorite workout exercises guaranteed to firm up your thighs just in time for all summer cookouts!

Plyometric Squat: Plyometric exercises usually strengthen the entire muscle in your legs, including your inner thighs, making them an intense cardio move. To work your thighs, try doing several jumping reps of plyometric squats.

Side Lunge Sweep: Lunges typically get the job done when it comes to strengthening your entire legs; however, adding a sweeping motion to a side lunge gives your thighs an extra workout and provides a balancing challenge to your core.

Single-Leg Circle: Our thighs love a good stretch! Even better, this workout exercise stretches your body while strengthening the muscles. Try rotating your legs while keeping the hips still for results.

Dumbbell Squat: It’s important to incorporate weights into our workout routines. To add more tension, add dumbbells to your squats. Engage your core and sit your hips into a squat while weights.

Pliés: Even if you have never taken a ballet class, you can adopt some classic movements, like the plié. The exercise leverages your hamstrings, quads, and essentially your entire thigh.