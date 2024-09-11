Lauren London And Lil Wayne’s Son, Kam Is 15!

Getty

Actress Lauren London is still in her teen mom era, as her eldest just turned 15. The You People star took to Instagram to wish her son a happy birthday in the most wholesome and heartfelt way.

“King Kam! 💙

The Reason

The Heart of this family

The Universe shifted with your presence

Pure Soul

Pure Love

I adore you and I’m so proud of you.

Happy 15th Birthday baby boy,” she wrote in a post. The caption was under an image of grown-up Kam posing in what appears to a be a professional shot.

Kam, who’s full name is Kameron Carter, was born on September 9, 2009 to London and rapper Lil Wayne. The two were in an on and off relationship between 1998 and 2009. In the past Lauren has shared that she met and fell in love with the rapper when she was 15 years old.

London has spoken of her love for Kam on several occasions, including at an ESSENCE luncheon in 2011 while on the red carpet.

“I look at him sometimes, and it’s like ‘what did I do to deserve you?’ ” she told Rolling Out. “He’s amazing. He’s everything. Out of everything in the world, that is my purpose. This [my career] is great.” The actress continued, “But that little boy right there is the reason I was born, for sure.”

Kam also spends time with his father, Lil Wayne (his twin!) and is often spotted courtside or on red carpets with him.

The now 15-year-old, who is loved by many, was also close with London’s late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. During his memorial in April 2019, he recounted seeing the late rapper and California native in a dream.

“I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, ‘What up killa,’ ’cause that’s my nickname to him,” Kameron shared. “I turned around and I yelled his name and I gave him a hug.” He added, “I told my mom about the dream and after I told her I was thinking about it. And I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise.”

On that note, London has been doing some healing work with the teenage version of herself now that she’s raising a teen.

“I’ve been extremely open with them about the grief process as much I can. I’m more compassionate now as a mother,” London said on the Today show in November 2023. “I have a teenager now so I’m doing some inner child teenager work as well.”