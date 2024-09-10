Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins Reveals Chic Nursery In Partnership With Babyletto

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins has always wanted to be a mother. Back in May, we spoke with the actress about her journey to motherhood and the trials and tribulations she experienced to have the opportunity to give birth to her daughter, Aspen Dior Jenkins. From being diagnosed with unexplained infertility to IVF, Featherson-Jenkins had to lean on her faith, husband (Darroll), and her greater community to make it through.

Although she’s experienced many setbacks on the road to giving birth, her moment finally came, which makes curating a safe, nurturing, and loving space for her little one that much sweeter. Partnering with Babyletto made sense for Featherson-Jenkins, as the company prioritizes curating comfortable and soft spaces for newborns and their parents.

When thinking of designing the nursery, the parents immediately referenced one of their favorite things, a sunset. “One of me and Darroll’s favorite things is a sunset. We really wanted this room to feel like the calming energy of when you’re in nature and you see the sun setting. We wanted to find really warm-colored furniture that would also still go with the current design of our home. The idea was for her room to stand out, but also fit in,” they shared in a Babyletto interview.

Featherson-Jenkins continued, “I really love the honey color of the wood furniture in her room, and the cane. I think cane is classic, and I have so many memories of my own cane furniture growing up, so incorporating it into my daughter’s room was really nostalgic in a lot of ways. I think the honey wood is grounding, natural, and really elevates the room.”

To create a calm, chic, and inviting space, they chose Babyletto’s Bondi Convertible 3-in-1 Crib and matching Bondi Six-Drawer Dresser, both in natural warm wood, as well as the Acrylic Changing Tray and Nami Recliner, which are offered in several stain-resistant Eco-Performance fabric shades. Take a look inside Featherson-Jenkins’ baby girl’s sunset-inspired nursery.

