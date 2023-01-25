WATCH: Eddie Murphy On Whether He Was Anything Like His ‘You People’ Character When Daughter, Bria, Got Married

In the Netflix film, Murphy plays a pro-Black outspoken father determined to prevent his daughter from walking down the aisle with whom he believes is the wrong man.

In the upcoming Netflix film ‘You People’ from black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Eddie Murphy plays Akbar Mohammed, a pro-Black Muslim dad who isn’t shy about his belief that his daughter (Lauren London) and her new boyfriend (Jonah Hill) aren’t the right match her each other. The movie centers on how the parents of each partner navigate their lack of cultural awareness and innate prejudices in the fictional film. But when Murphy had to give away his own daughter in real life last year, he says he was nothing like the character he played.

“This guy’s a nice guy, classy guy, smart, talented, I was nothing like Akbar,” Murphy says of his first time meeting his daughter Bria’s future husband, Michael Xavier. The couple wed in Beverly Hills in July of 222.

“It was nothing like that,” he adds of the comparison. “He came, we talked first. He talked to me and it was very respectful and old fashioned. I couldn’t have had a better first experience becoming a father-in-law.”

