La La Receives Criticism For Saying Her Son Is Her Best Friend: 'He Is My Only Child. There's A Different Bond.'

Getty

Fans seem disgruntled because La La Anthony calls her son Kiyan Anthony her best friend. In a recent interview with Keke Palmer on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actress addressed the criticism and explained the dynamic of their relationship.

Article continues after video.

“I think I’m a cool mom, but he also knows I’m his mom. I’m cool, but we’re not playing those games. Yes you’re my best friend and I love that we have that but I will check you in a second and don’t play with me,” Anthony said.

The 42-year-old had Kiyan, who is now 17 years old, with her ex-husband, Carmelo Anthony. That is the only child they gave birth to during their almost decade-long marriage.

“It’s finding that balance because we’re so close. He is my only child. There’s a different bond. It’s been him and I through this journey and he’s been with me through his ups and downs like he’s been there through it all,” the Power actress continued.

The dedicated mom also recently stated that she doesn’t intend to change her last name any time soon despite having been divorced since 2021. The TV personality anticipates rocking her son’s jersey once Kiyan begins playing for the NBA–a future aspiration for the teenager.

“I just love having a son and the time goes so fast you look up and now he’s 17 years old already. You know just living his life and I love to see the young man he’s become. That’s like the greatest joy as a mom,” La La concluded during the podcast interview.

Anthony referred to Kiyan as her best friend earlier this year during an ESSENCE interview. We asked about how she was feeling about her son heading to college. The basketball player is currently deciding which college to attend next fall and has a list of six top schools to choose from.

“I’m having a hard time with that. I’m going to be honest with you,” she said to ESSENCE during an interview earlier this year. “I try not to think about it even though I know it’s there. Kiyan and I spend an incredible amount of time together. I always say my son is my best friend. We do a lot together. But I just think about when he does go to college, how it is going to be different. And I understand now when parents go through that, it is a tough transition. So I’m just trying to get all the time I can now and just preparing myself.”