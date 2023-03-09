Home · Parenting

Kiyan Is 16! Photos Of La La And Carmelo Anthony’s Son From Over The Years

Where did the time go? The proud mom wished her son a happy 16th birthday on social media with a sentimental video tribute.
By Dominique Fluker

La La Anthony celebrated her son Kiyan Anthony’s milestone 16th birthday this week by sharing a heartwarming Instagram reel of the teenager – whom she co-parents with ex-husband and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The Instagram reel features sweet photos of her son from birth until now. In the caption, she reflected on her close relationship with her son and how she couldn’t believe her only child is now officially 16 years old.

“My boy is 16 today! 😱😱I still can’t really wrap my mind around having a 16 yr old,” she wrote. “I always say I was blessed with a best friend and a son all in one.”

She continued, “You are my happiness. You are my motivation. You are my EVERYTHING. You have the most humble & kind heart ❤️You are the hardest worker and you are so focused & dedicated to your dream it’s incredible to watch.”

“Im honored to be your mom,” she added. “I thank GOD for you everyday.”

Her tribute didn’t end there. She also took to her Instagram Stories, where she acknowledged that she was posting a ton of photos on her social media of her beloved son. “I know I’m going crazy with the photos, but I don’t care; my baby is 16 today,” she wrote.

We love to see Anthony’s continued close bond with her son. Scroll down to see the mother and son duo and how Kiyan has grown.

