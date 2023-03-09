Kiyan Is 16! Photos Of La La And Carmelo Anthony’s Son From Over The Years

La La Anthony celebrated her son Kiyan Anthony’s milestone 16th birthday this week by sharing a heartwarming Instagram reel of the teenager – whom she co-parents with ex-husband and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The Instagram reel features sweet photos of her son from birth until now. In the caption, she reflected on her close relationship with her son and how she couldn’t believe her only child is now officially 16 years old.
“My boy is 16 today! 😱😱I still can’t really wrap my mind around having a 16 yr old,” she wrote. “I always say I was blessed with a best friend and a son all in one.”
She continued, “You are my happiness. You are my motivation. You are my EVERYTHING. You have the most humble & kind heart ❤️You are the hardest worker and you are so focused & dedicated to your dream it’s incredible to watch.”
“Im honored to be your mom,” she added. “I thank GOD for you everyday.”
Her tribute didn’t end there. She also took to her Instagram Stories, where she acknowledged that she was posting a ton of photos on her social media of her beloved son. “I know I’m going crazy with the photos, but I don’t care; my baby is 16 today,” she wrote.
We love to see Anthony’s continued close bond with her son. Scroll down to see the mother and son duo and how Kiyan has grown.
A beautiful portrait of La La and Kiyan in New York.
La La and her son promoted her former VH1 reality show La La’s Full Court Life at Planet Hollywood Times Square on June 1, 2011 in New York City.
NBA player Carmelo Anthony with son Kiyan attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles.
La La posed with her son during the launch of the La La Anthony Denim Collection at Lord & Taylor on September 6, 2017 in New York City.
Kiyan and La La attended the Power final season premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
Kiyan and La La attended the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in NYC.
La La and Kiyan arrived to the Pretty Little Thing’s S/S 2022 show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
Kiyan, La La and Carmelo Anthony posed after the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, Calif.