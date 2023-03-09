Kiyan Is 16! Photos Of La La And Carmelo Anthony’s Son From Over The Years

La La Anthony celebrated her son Kiyan Anthony’s milestone 16th birthday this week by sharing a heartwarming Instagram reel of the teenager – whom she co-parents with ex-husband and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The Instagram reel features sweet photos of her son from birth until now. In the caption, she reflected on her close relationship with her son and how she couldn’t believe her only child is now officially 16 years old.

“My boy is 16 today! 😱😱I still can’t really wrap my mind around having a 16 yr old,” she wrote. “I always say I was blessed with a best friend and a son all in one.”

She continued, “You are my happiness. You are my motivation. You are my EVERYTHING. You have the most humble & kind heart ❤️You are the hardest worker and you are so focused & dedicated to your dream it’s incredible to watch.”

“Im honored to be your mom,” she added. “I thank GOD for you everyday.”

Her tribute didn’t end there. She also took to her Instagram Stories, where she acknowledged that she was posting a ton of photos on her social media of her beloved son. “I know I’m going crazy with the photos, but I don’t care; my baby is 16 today,” she wrote.

We love to see Anthony’s continued close bond with her son. Scroll down to see the mother and son duo and how Kiyan has grown.

01 Baby Kiyan in 2010 A beautiful portrait of La La and Kiyan in New York. Portrait of American television personality and actress La La Anthony (born Alani Vazquez) as she poses with her son, Kiyan, New York, 2010. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

02 On a Press Tour With Mom in 2011 La La and her son promoted her former VH1 reality show La La’s Full Court Life at Planet Hollywood Times Square on June 1, 2011 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony promote her VH-1 reality show “La La’s Full Court Life” as she visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on June 1, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

03 Kiyan With Dad, Carmelo Anthony, in 2014 NBA player Carmelo Anthony with son Kiyan attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 17: NBA player Carmelo Anthony with son Kiyan Anthony attends Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2014 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

04 Kiyan Supporting His Mom in 2017 La La posed with her son during the launch of the La La Anthony Denim Collection at Lord & Taylor on September 6, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Designer La La Anthony poses with her son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony during the launch of the “La La Anthony Denim Collection” at Lord & Taylor on September 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

05 Kiyan on the Carpet With Mom in 2019 Kiyan and La La attended the Power final season premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, and La La Anthony attend the “Power” Final Season World Premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

06 A Night Out With Mom in 2020 Kiyan and La La attended the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Kiyan Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

07 Kiyan and Mom Stepped Out During New York Fashion Week in 2021 La La and Kiyan arrived to the Pretty Little Thing’s S/S 2022 show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 09, 2021 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: La La Anthony and Kiyan Carmelo Anthony are seen arriving to Pretty Little Thing’s S/S 2022 show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)