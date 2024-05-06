Kandi Burruss Turns Canceled 'Lovers & Friends' Trip To Vegas Into A Baecation

People from all over showed up to attend the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas this past weekend only to hear the day of the concert that it would be canceled due to severe weather. Some celebrities who were meant to perform and others who came to have a good time turned lemons into lemonade by making it a fun weekend in Vegas. Kandi Burruss was one of the celebrities to do that; she was lucky enough to have a baecation and friendcation rolled into one after learning that her group, Xscape, wouldn’t be performing.

“I’m reclaiming my time & enjoying every minute of it! 🥳❤️” the multi-entrepreneur wrote in a caption under an image of her and husband Todd Tucker. The two were hugged up and lounging near a pool, with Burruss rocking a brown and white bikini with a white cover-up. In another photo, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumnus posed in a fun picture where she sat on Tucker’s lap while they both smiled. It’s refreshing to see the couple, who recently celebrated a milestone anniversary of 10 years, live their best life after debunking rumors that they were breaking up.

The Lovers & Friends Festival was canceled due to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

“Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival,” the statement released to the public said.

Headliners like Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Kelly Rowland, Janet Jackson, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg were supposed to perform at the event.

In addition to making the weekend a baecation, Burruss also had fun with her girls Shamea Morton, Monyetta Shaw, Lena Huggs, Aminat Ahmed, and Treiva Williams. They seemed to have begun some pre-birthday festivities. Kandi posted a separate video of herself, Morton, and Shaw dancing and chanting, “It’s our muthaf–kin’ birthday month,” since they’re all May babies.

She also posted an image of herself and her girls posing in swimsuits with the caption, “No matter what, we’re always gonna have a good a– time! Thats [sic] just how we roll!”