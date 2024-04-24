Kandi Burruss Addresses Claims That Her Marriage Is In Trouble

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Singer, former reality TV personality, and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss recently cleared up rumors about her marriage to Todd Tucker on Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show. The TV host asked the actress about the stories spreading that there is trouble in paradise for the married couple.

“Todd and I are not breaking up, we are going very strong,” she said emphatically. “I don’t know who makes these rumors up and starts it on the blogs or whatever but Todd and I are doing great.”

Tucker was in the audience smiling and subtly nodding to second what his wife said.

Burruss addressed the rumors a second time—during an interview with Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni also addressed the false news.

“That was some BS,” she told the publication. “Riley actually sent it to me. She was like, ‘Why do people keep saying that y’all about to get divorced?’”

The Bedroom Kandi founder added that the public’s speculation may have originated from a conversation they had on Tucker’s YouTube channel, where they debated about trending news.

“We are great debaters, OK? We are passionate when we go back and forth,” Burruss said about the online chat. “And I think people kind of mistook that to say we were angry with each other… We’re debating the topic. We’re going back and forth about this. I’ve been like that my whole life. As soon as we have a back-and-forth, I can walk out the room and be like, ‘OK, now what are we doing next?’ Whereas, I guess to somebody that’s watching it, they are thinking that it’s more than that.”

The pair have been running a marathon when it comes to this marriage thing. The longtime couple made their union official in April 2014 and have gone through the ringer together. In addition to navigating a blended family and tense family dynamics, they also share two children together, Ace and Blaze Tucker. He brought a daughter, Kaela Tucker, into the relationship, while Kandi brought her daughter, Riley, from a previous relationship.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have watched the couple navigate issues ranging from Burruss’s busy schedule affecting their relationship to her mother trying to put a wedge in their marriage. Nonetheless, the couple has hit the 10-year mark and is still building their empire together.