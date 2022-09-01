‘It Bothers Me So Much’: Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Her Daughter Riley Being Cyberbullied

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

We know Kandi Burruss keeps a job, but the predominant job she has is being a mom. After the news of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’s 14-year-old son being bullied by trolls on social media spread, the Real Housewives of Atlanta vet opened up about how watching her daughter, 20-year-old Riley Buruss, be criticized online over the years makes her feel.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” the RHOA star said to PEOPLE recently. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

RHOA fans have watched Riley grow up and evolve. She joined the cast when she was only seven years old. Now an adult in college, she is no longer a consistent presence on the show, but that hasn’t kept cyberbullies from sharing unsolicited opinions about her.

“Words definitely matter,” Kandi said, adding that people have recently been spreading rumors about Riley being pregnant and such claims rightfully upset the young adult.

@rileyburruss you don’t suck in for one photo & all of a sudden you’re 3 months along…😭 ♬ original sound – Wendy Williams Clips

“She was like, ‘Where are they getting this information from? Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they’re posting that I’m pregnant?’ That’s crazy!” Kandi says.

As the internet often claims, kids should be off limits, but unfortunately, we live in a world with people who lack boundaries.

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy,” the star mom says. “This is a TV show at the end of the day.”

Riley is the eldest of Kandi’s kids. She is also a mother to son Ace who is 6 and her daughter Blaze, 2, whom she shares with her husband Todd Tucker. He has another daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship.